WWE Announces New Tour Dates Amid Speculation About UK Venue Hosting Summerslam 2022





WWE has announced its final UK tour in 2021, but industry pundits believe this is just the beginning and the UK could host Summerslam 2022, the first pay-per-view event in the UK in 30 years.

Tickets have already been sold as the WWE Smackdown Superstars finished their first UK tour since Corona last week and Drew McIntyre finally returns home and returns triumphantly in front of a Glasgow crowd to celebrate the achievements of the past two years. WWE Live is a mixed-brand event scheduled for November.

But generally savvy wrestling journalist Alex McCarthy is reporting that WWE fans can expect bigger things. At Principality Stadium.

This is especially important as it marks the 30th anniversary of Wembley Stadium, where Bret Hart and Davey Boy Smith host the iconic Summerslam ’92 headline.

Ticketmaster is now selling tickets to all venues on the new tour.

The WWE Superstars will depart from Brighton at the Brighton Center on November 3 and travel to and from Sheffield, Birmingham, London, Liverpool, Leeds and Nottingham next week.

The tour ends on Wednesday 10th November at AO Arena Manchester.

Here is the full list of venues for the full WWE Live November 2022 tour:

Brighton Centre, Brighton – Wednesday 3 November 6pm Utilita Arena, Sheffield – Thursday 4 November 7:30pm Utilita Arena, Birmingham – Friday 5 November 7:30pm SSE Arena Wembley, London – 11 Saturday 6th Mon 7:30pm M&S Bank Arena , Liverpool – Sunday 7th November 6pm First Direct Arena, Leeds – Monday 8th November 6pm Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham – Tuesday 9th November 7pm 30 minutes AO Arena, Manchester – Wednesday 10 November 7:30 PM

Ticket prices vary by location, but the cheapest we’ve seen is 29.30 + fee.

Of course, if you wish, there are also VIP options that offer a variety of additional perks around the stadium or along the way to the entrance. Sacred trails (sadly they stop so you can’t run the ropes) and early shopping access before the rest of the crowd enters.

Tickets are also available from TicketFactory.

The announcement of this latest tour and the long-awaited UK pay-per-view possibilities have high expectations for British wrestling fans.

WWE NXT UK is also expected to start tour again.

All of this means that fans have more content than ever to enjoy at BT Sport, which hosts all WWE content in the UK. This includes pay-per-view for a monthly subscription with only 25 people.

