US House panel approves three bills to tackle high drug prices





Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged in the shape of a US dollar sign on a table in this illustration photo taken in Ljubljana on August 20, 2014. REUTERS / Srdjan Zivulovic / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept.29 (Reuters) – The U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to approve three bills aimed at ending practices used by drugmakers to raise prices and fend off competition, including a bill banning the tactic of paying generic manufacturers to delay bringing cheaper versions of their drugs to market.

Although the votes were not unanimous, they were largely adopted by the committee. A fourth measure should be considered on Thursday.

Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said the Congressional Budget Office found that the ban on pay-for-delay patent agreements used to block generic competition – the subject of one of the plans law – would save Americans more than half a billion dollars over 10 years.

The measures were introduced in a rare hearing that mixed members of the House and Senate, in which lawmakers from both sides and both houses said they introduced bills to cut the cost of prescription drugs for Americans. Four identical bills have been introduced in the House and the Senate. Read more

The House Judiciary Committee voted on Wednesday to allow the Federal Trade Commission to ban bogus petitions from citizens, in which drug companies petition the US Food and Drug Administration about a generic company seeking to obtain approval of a rival drug with the aim of delaying its entry into the market.

Brand name drugs can lose over 80% of their sales fairly quickly once several generic versions hit the market.

They also approved a measure to stop the product leap, the practice of changing a drug’s formulation slightly to get a new patent and therefore a longer period of exclusivity, and would also end paid patent transactions. .

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved the measures in July, all by voice vote.

The House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote on Thursday on the latest measure, which would make it easier to bring biosimilars, cheaper versions of expensive biotech drugs that can’t be exactly duplicated like pills, to the market.

The measures must then be adopted by the entire House and Senate.

Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/us-house-panel-approves-three-bills-aimed-tackling-high-drug-prices-2021-09-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos