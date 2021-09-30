2020 Fisheries Statistics Released





The Marine Management Organization (MMO) has released its annual UK Sea Fisheries Statistics 2020. This publication is a summary of:

British Fishing Fleet Maritime Activities Amphibious Catches and Amphibious Efforts Time Spent at Sea Trade Key statistics include:

The total number of UK fishermen decreased by 6% in 2020 compared to 2019. This is equivalent to a loss of about 700 jobs in the fishing sector. It seems to have declined as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. However, over the past decade the number of fishermen working on British ships has been stable at around 12,000.

landing

In 2020, British ships landed 623,000 tonnes of fish worth $831 million in the UK and abroad. Compared to 2019, catches increased slightly and catches decreased by 16%.

Between 2019 and 2020, the value of deep-sea landings increased by 14%. The increase in landed volume and value is driven by an increase in the quota of major pelagic species. Fish and shellfish landings have been reduced by 18% and their value has been reduced by 33%. The price per ton of shellfish fell by 20% compared to 8% for both seabed and pelagic species, a significant drop compared to seabed and pelagic species.

transaction

The UK is a net importer, where imports exceed exports. The UK sea fish trade gap in 2020 is 248,000 tonnes. Imports fell 7% compared to 2019, closing the crude oil trade gap, which was down 8% compared to 2019.

In 2020, the UK imported 672,000 fish at a value of 3206 million and exported 423,000 fish at a value of 1627 million. Salmon was the most exported fish and tuna was the most imported fish in quantity.

View full reports, tables, and basic data sets

Note to editors:

The Maritime Management Organization (MMO) regulates the seas around the UK, including fisheries management.

MMOs perform the daunting balancing act of managing resources year-round to maximize fishing opportunities for UK industry while ensuring that catches are not overfished and that the UK government and taxpayers do not have to pay heavy fines.

We continue to work with the fishing industry to improve day-to-day management with accurate catch limits and forecasts that ensure longer fishing while protecting the well-being of fish stocks. Additional information can be found on our website.

