COVID-19: UK’s most affected areas revealed as vacations end | UK News





On October 1st, many workers and families will wake up from living without the COVID-19 safety net to which they are accustomed.

In 18 months, spending tens of billions of pounds and beneficiaries of millions, the government’s flagship vacation plan will come to an end.

The temporary increase of £20 per share on Universal Credit will also be withdrawn, and VAT relief and stamp duty relief for hospitality and tourism will end.

Vacation planning was innovative and undoubtedly saved millions of jobs in tens of thousands of companies.

But while all local authorities still have people on leave, some will be hit harder than others because employers and demographics vary by region.

Sky News’ latest data analysis shows that all local authorities in the UK still have records of people on vacation, but 18 of them still have more than 8% of the population on vacation.

Of these, 11 regions are in the top 10% of regions with the highest universal credit claimants per population.

And nearly all of these 11 regions have the highest unemployment rates. According to the latest data from the National Statistical Office, Barking and Dagenham have the highest percentages in the country.

Crawley, Newham, Hounslow, Haringey and Brent are also five of the eight regions where more than 50% of the population has been on vacation since the plan was introduced. .

And Brent is the fourth region with the largest increase in the number of people claiming universal credit compared to pre-pandemic. The number of people claiming this benefit in July 2021 was four times the number recorded in July 2019.

London has one of the highest rates of eligible jobs still on unpaid leave and the highest proportion of people claiming universal credit.

However, the proportion of people claiming universal credit is also high in the Northeast.

What’s next for people on leave?

According to the latest data, as of 31 July, 1.6 million people in the UK were still on vacation or flexible leave.

The scheme was unprecedented when it was first announced, but the government paid up to 80% of workers’ wages to stay at home.

11.6 million jobs were laid off at some point, and many small businesses rated the initiative as a success. It also kept the unemployment rate relatively low.

But it’s still unclear how many of those who survived will become unemployed.

Some economists have predicted that the majority of people who are still on unpaid leave will remain in their current jobs. This is because these plans have been dwindling in recent months as employers have been forced to pay higher contributions.

The assumption is that many employers will likely choose to bear this extra cost only if they want to keep their employees in trouble.

But for many workers, wages or hours worked before the pandemic could be significantly reduced as employers struggle to recover. And there is evidence that people who leave their jobs for long periods of time have a harder time later in their careers.

Miguel Ordonez: “Uncertainty has always been there.”

Miguel Ordonez Marin works for a handling company in Heathrow. He worked at the airport for 20 years, but he took vacation or flexible leave during the entire pandemic.

Plans are coming to an end and his job has survived, but his hours and salaries have declined significantly to about 60% of what it was before the crisis.

He is grateful and relieved that he still has a job, but he is wary of the future and fears being fired.

He said: It is very strange. The fact that getting paid from home may sound like a dream to some at first, but in my case, I love my job.

The stress of having a job or not has always been a major concern. So I always want to be positive, but uncertainty has always been there. And I can’t shake the hope that things will get better.

Tom Waters, a senior research fellow at the Institute for Finance, said, “I think it’s a significant achievement given that unemployment has only increased a very small amount in life memory, which has had the biggest impact on the economy.” .

“But it costs a lot, tens of billions, which will obviously have to be paid off later in high taxes or low expenses.

“The key was to maintain the employer-employee relationship. And in very many cases it seems to be successful, but at the same time it will also hinder redeployment. So people move from one sector to another in decline. Things like trucking are expanding. is becoming.”

Reduced benefits due to rising cost of living

According to data from the Department for Work and Pension, as of the end of August, nearly 6 million people were applying for Universal Credit.

This is 1.5 times higher than the figure recorded for the same month in 2019, and most experts agree that it is likely to increase again with the onset of winter.

All parts of the UK have seen an increase in claimant numbers, with London and the northeast having the highest number of people claiming universal credits per 100,000 people, Sky News said.

As the end of the support plan coincides with higher energy rates, higher fuel prices and inflation on many consumer goods, more people can argue.

Our analysis also shows that regions with a higher percentage of universal claimants are experiencing more deprivation. Thus, a £20 per share increase in universal credit raises considerable concerns about how areas already suffering from deprivation will respond.

Sue Wood is a community leader at Hope Church Hounslow.

West London is heavily dependent on employment at neighboring Heathrow Airport and already suffers from high levels of poverty.

She is involved in running local food banks, debt counseling services and vocational clinics, and has worked in the community for many years.

“There’s a lot of low-wage work here, so it’s really hard to find another job that will pay them enough to make a living,” she said.

“I’m calling it a toxic trio. We’re facing universal credit, layoff plans are being finalized and we’re facing significant earnings growth. [the cost of] power, energy. So, to be honest, I don’t know how low-income people will spend the winter.”

Claire Campbell: “It’s really hard to tell kids that they can’t get something as simple as a special drink.”

Claire Campbell is a single mother of two boys and was fired from her original travel agency job when the pandemic struck.

However, over time, the company could not survive and she was eventually fired.

She now relies on Universal Credit and is deeply concerned about her new reality of paying 20 less a week.

She said: Because it’s a difficult life, I don’t want to see anyone benefiting unnecessarily when they don’t need it. Especially if you get used to working and getting really good pay and then suddenly you have to cut back and say no. I have to stop. This month’s gem.

It’s really hard to tell the kids that they can’t get something as simple as a special drink of juice because you don’t have enough extra cash to do it.

There was considerable political pressure on the prime minister to extend the universal credit temporary increase, but the government resisted, arguing that the move was an interim measure to help people through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservative party politics?

“The change to the Universal Credit puts Conservative MPs in the former Red Wall constituency extremely nervous, especially those who have a relatively high number of claimants. can.” News Election Analyst Professor Michael Thrasher said.

The data shows that more than 100 Conservative MPs, accounting for about a third of parliamentary parties, are above the median.

“But it is in the marginal seats that the election effect can prove to be decisive,” Thrasher said.

“Recently, there have been 28 Conservative seats, less than 10% majority, and many of them have claimants. This means that if a change to the Universal Credit impacts voter support, four-tenths of the party’s already weak seats will win. It will be much more at stake next election.

“Peterborough, with a ratio of 1,502 claims per 10,000, is home to Paul Bristow, who has a 5.4% majority. Bury’s two Conservative MPs James Daly and Christian Wakeford also represent regions with relatively high claimants and, in their case, wafers. – Many scenes that are vulnerable to very few voters.”

The Data and Forensics team is a versatile department dedicated to delivering transparent journalism at Sky News. We collect, analyze, and visualize data to tell data-driven stories. We combine traditional reporting techniques with advanced analysis of satellite imagery, social media and other open source information. Through multimedia storytelling, we aim to better explain the world while showing how our journalism is being made.

Why data journalism matters to Sky News

