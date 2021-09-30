BioNTech Co-Founder Ozlem Tureci Says Covid Will Be With Us For Years





LONDON The co-founder and chief medical officer of BioNTech, the German company that developed a vaccine against Covid-19 alongside Pfizer, told CNBC the world “shouldn’t live in fear” of the virus.

“Covid will become manageable. It has already started to become manageable,” said Dr Ozlem Tureci in the latest episode of “The CNBC Conversation”.

However, she added that we will have to “return to a new normal, because this virus will be with us for, yet, a few years.”

Asked about concerns about new coronavirus variants, she said BioNTech “is constantly evaluating these upcoming variants, and there will be more.”

“For all of these variants that are currently circulating, it seems that boosters alone, bringing declining immune responses to high levels, are suitable and protective,” she said.

“However, we have to continue to screen because there might be variants coming up where this is not the case. And for that we have a second pillar, which is that we are preparing to be quick and quick in the case we need to adapt to a variant… And we do these dry tests, not alone, with the regulators, so that they are also prepared for the potential need to change, ”Tureci told CNBC.

Tureci co-founded German company BioNTech in 2008 with her husband, Managing Director Ugur Sahin. She said more data was needed to guide the exit from the pandemic, but she could imagine that future boosters could be given “every 12 or every 18 months.”

Covid vaccine in less than a year

The company’s primary goal was to “pioneer individualized immunotherapies” for cancer medicine and the use of its mRNA (Messenger Ribonucleic Acid) technology, which stimulates the body’s own immune response. He is also working on the development of a vaccine against malaria.

“So we already had the science and knowledge about immune mechanisms and how they can be used against viruses and could benefit from them,” Tureci said.

“And the other pillar of our response was our technology, mRNA technology, which allows [it] be used as a vaccine format, which means that it allows [it] to communicate with the immune system and teach it how to react against this new enemy with great precision. “

“And this technology, because we had used it in clinical trials with cancer patients, was already mature. We knew how to conduct clinical trials with it, how to treat humans with it, and how to set up a manufacturing process. “, she added. .

Lessons learned

The company’s experience has enabled it to develop a vaccine in less than a year.

When asked if this may be the case for all other vaccines in the future, Tureci told CNBC that there had been “a high priority that was needed for this global threat,” but that it there were lessons that could be learned and put forward.

“There are a couple of things that I think if we transfer them to future drug developments can help us be faster. Also, for example, for non-pandemic infections, but also for cancer and autoimmune diseases, ”she said.

Natural gender balance

With the OxfordAstraZeneca Covid vaccine also led by female scientists, Tureci believes such high-profile examples of gender balance in science are “very important” and have been one of the reasons for BioNTech’s success.

“I truly believe that one of the secrets to our success as a team and as a company is that we are a gender balanced team. Almost half of our workforce is women and also at management level, half of our teams are women, ”she said.

“However, what I also realize is that in our teams we don’t recruit women because we want to respect a gender quota, that comes naturally … And it just turns out that half of between them are women, ”she continued.

