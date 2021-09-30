New report reveals real impact of UK-India research and innovation partnership





This report reveals a strong UK-India research and innovation relationship, its impact and opportunities for further bilateral cooperation.

This report analyzes the bilateral research and innovation projects co-funded by India and UKRI and provides evidence of their academic, economic and social impact.

UKRI and its Indian partners have jointly invested more than 330 million in joint programs and, according to the report, generated more than 450 million in additional funding from public institutions, non-profit organizations and for-profit organizations, proving the relevance of these projects.

This impact report from Elsevier Pvt Ltd. is a testimony to the UK and Indian research and innovation communities working together on a shared challenge. This report exemplifies the real-world impact from life-saving medical devices to apps that enable Delhi’s digital experiences. Over 200 technical deliverables, including 84 new databases and 20 new software, are listed in the report as results and impacts of the UKRI-India collaboration.

The report shows 1,665 academic publications, with an average field-weighted citation impact of 2.2, more than double the global average. 5% of this publication is in the top 1% of the most cited publications worldwide. Another interesting indicator is that 9% of all publications are written through collaborations between academia and business. This is more than three times the global average.

The UKRI-India project aligns with and contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, with more than 43% of its publications focused on SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy and SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-Being.

Since 2008, UKRI India has facilitated a diverse portfolio of collaborative programs through more than 258 joint projects and more than 220 leading institutions in the UK and India. The report presents engineering, energy and materials science as the top three subject areas of the publication, with impacts addressed in 21 categories including culture, social sciences and technology.

Download the report and read more about the impact of the UKRI-India joint program.

UK High Commissioner Alex Ellis to India said: > We welcome this report, which shows how research and innovation are contributing to a close partnership and collaborative effort to change the lives of the UK and India and the peoples of both countries.

Welcoming the new report, UKRIs International Champion Professor Christopher Smith said:

We all know that this highly interconnected world in which we all live faces many challenges. Climate change and health are just two examples. However, as this report demonstrates, the India-UK partnership is a great example of how international research and innovation collaboration can play an important role in finding sustainable solutions. Sharing our expertise, knowledge and experience through partnerships has brought positive benefits in India, the UK and globally, and we look forward to building on this success in the years to come.

UKRI India Director Rebecca Fairbairn said:

UKRI India is pleased with the results of this report and the impact of its research and innovation collaboration with India. Partnerships with Indian funders have led to the development of new knowledge and products. Our shared commitment to high-quality, impactful quantum research and innovation is positively changing lives. In publishing this Impact Report, I am pleased to announce that we are working with our partner funders in India to explore new priority areas that align with the Shared 2030 Roadmap for India-UK Future Relations.

Climate Adaptation and Resilience: Eight new UK-India projects for joint research addressing key environmental research challenges related to COP26 adaptation and resilience topics are receiving more than 1 million funding. The results of these projects are expected to form the basis for future bilateral opportunities between the UK and India.

Improving Food Quality: A scoping project that aims to gain a comprehensive view of the UK and India challenges, opportunities and capabilities in food and nutrition, and to recommend future areas of UK-India cooperation to address public health challenges. .

Creative Industries and Heritage In collaboration with the British Council and other partners in India, UKRI has launched an opportunity to fund research related to creative industries, cultural heritage and the 75th anniversary of India’s independence in 2022. Additional information:

Launched in April 2018, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is a non-departmental public institution sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Our organization unites Research England, the seven academic research committees responsible for supporting research and knowledge exchange in higher education institutions in the UK, and Innovate UK, a UK innovation institution. Our nine committees work together in innovative ways to deliver an ambitious agenda, leveraging our expertise and tremendous diversity in our portfolio. Through the Council, we maintain and advocate for the creativity and vitality of our academic and sectoral priorities and communities. Our councils form and provide both sectoral and sectoral support. Through research committee grants, quality-related block grants from Research England, or grants and broad support from Innovate UK to innovative businesses, we work with stakeholders to understand the opportunities and needs of all other parts of the research and innovation landscape. Maintains the health, breadth and depth of the system.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) India plays a key role in strengthening research and innovation cooperation between the UK and India. Since 2008, UK and Indian governments and third parties have invested more than 330 million in co-funded research and innovation programs across a range of subjects. This joint investment has led to more than 258 individual projects with more than 220 major institutions in the UK and India.

