Highlights from the United States Supreme Court

Here is an overview of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Facts

The Supreme Court of the United States was established pursuant to Article III, Section 1 of the Constitution of the United States and by the authority of the judicial act of September 24, 1789.

Nine justices include the United States Supreme Court, a chief justice, and eight associate justices. The number of judges is fixed by Congress by the authority of the Judicial Code (28 USC 1), promulgated on June 25, 1948.

The President of the United States appoints the candidates for the Supreme Court. They must be approved by the US Senate.

Once approved, all judges serve for life. Congress can remove a judge by impeachment for corrupt behavior or other abuse of power, but that has never happened.

Chief Justices are sworn in by outgoing Chief Justices. Associate judges are sworn in by the current chief judge or one of the other associate judges.

Each judge supervises at least one of the 12 federal courts of judicial circuit.

February 2, 1790 – The first court meets in New York.

May 4, 2020 – For the first time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the court hears pleadings by teleconference. In addition, the arguments are broadcast live, in real time.

John G. Roberts (Chief Justice) Date of birth: January 27, 1955

September 5, 2005 – President George W. Bush appoints Roberts Chief Justice of the United States following the death of Chief Justice William Rehnquist.

September 29, 2005 – Confirmed by the US Senate.

October 3, 2005 – Swearing-in.

Oversees District of Columbia Circuit, Fourth Circuit and Federal Circuit.

Born in Buffalo, New York; attended Harvard University and Harvard Law School; served as a United States Court of Appeals Judge for the 2003-2005 District of Columbia Circuit.

Clarence Thomas Date of birth: June 23, 1948

July 1, 1991 – Appointed to the Supreme Court by President George HW Bush to take the seat of outgoing President Thurgood Marshall.

October 23, 1991 – Sworn in.

Supervise the eleventh circuit.

Born in Pin Point, Georgia, near Savannah; attended Holy Cross College and Yale Law School; was chairman of the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from 1982 to 1990; became a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1990.

Stephen G. Breyer Date of birth: August 15, 1938

May 13, 1994 – Appointed by Clinton.

August 3, 1994 – Sworn in.

Supervise the first circuit.

Born in San Francisco; attended Stanford University, Oxford University and Harvard Law School; served as Special Prosecutor and Special Adviser to the Senate during Watergate; held various positions, including professor and lecturer at Harvard Law School from 1967 to 1994 and professor at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University from 1977 to 1980; served as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit from 1980 to 1994.

Samuel Alito Date of birth: April 1, 1950

October 31, 2005 – Appointed by George W. Bush to replace Sandra Day O’Connor.

Jan. 31, 2006 – Confirmed by the United States Senate and sworn in by Chief Justice Roberts.

Supervises the third and fifth circuits.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey; attended Princeton University and Yale Law School; appointed United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey in 1987; appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Newark, New Jersey in 1990.

Sonia Sotomayor Date of birth: June 25, 1954

May 26, 2009 – Is appointed by President Barack Obama to replace Justice David Souter on the Supreme Court of the United States.

August 8, 2009 – Chief Justice Roberts sworn in as Hispanic first judge of the Supreme Court.

Supervise the second circuit.

Born in New York, New York (Bronx); attended Princeton University and Yale Law School; served as an assistant district attorney for New York County in 1979; George HW Bush appointed Sotomayor as associate judge at the US District Court, Southern District of New York in 1992; Clinton appointed Sotomayor to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 1997.

Elena Kagan Date of birth: April 28, 1960

May 10, 2010 – Obama appoints Kagan to the Supreme Court of the United States.

August 7, 2010 – Chief Justice Roberts sworn in as the 112th Supreme Court Justice.

Supervise the ninth circuit.

Born in New York, New York; attended Princeton University, Worcester College, University of Oxford, and Harvard University; was editor of the Harvard Law Review; Clerk of Justice Marshall; Clinton associate counsel; first female dean of Harvard University Law School; Obama appointed Kagan Solicitor General of the United States in 2009.

Neil Gorsuch Date of birth: August 29, 1967

January 31, 2017 – Gorsuch is appointed by President Donald Trump to replace the late Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court.

April 10, 2017 – Sworn in before Judge Anthony Kennedy.

Supervise the tenth circuit.

Born in Denver, Colorado; attended Columbia University, Harvard Law School and Oxford University; founded a student publication at Columbia called Federalist Paper; Clerk of Justice Kennedy; George W. Bush appointed him a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

Brett Kavanaugh Date of birth: February 12, 1965

July 9, 2018 – Kavanaugh is appointed by Trump to replace retired Supreme Court Justice Kennedy.

October 6, 2018 – Sworn in before Chief Justice Roberts.

Supervises the sixth and eighth circuits.

Born in Washington, DC; attended Yale College and Yale Law School; Clerk of Justice Kennedy; associate lawyer for the Whitewater investigation of independent lawyer Kenneth Starr; Bush appointed him a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Amy Coney Barrett Date of birth: January 28, 1972

September 26, 2020 – Trump announces Barrett as his candidate for Supreme Court, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

October 27, 2020 – Barrett is sworn in by Chief Justice Roberts, officially beginning her tenure as the 115th Supreme Court justice.

Supervise the seventh circuit.

Born in New Orleans; attended Rhodes College and Notre Dame Law School; Clerk of Judge Scalia; Trump appointed Barrett to the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals in 2017.

