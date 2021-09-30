Numis benefits from surge in UK dealmaking





Numis is gearing up to launch more IPOs in the coming weeks as the London-based broker and investment bank continues to take advantage of the UK’s booming fundraising market.

Numis said in Thursday’s transaction update that the capital-raising environment remains active in both public and private markets, and mergers and acquisitions are likely to remain “at a high level” as the UK emerges from the pandemic.

The UK has been booming in M&A deals since the beginning of the year, with private equity funds looking to use large sums of money to buy publicly traded companies, the largest of which is to acquire supermarket chain Wm Morrison for £7 billion. Decided on a one-day auction on Saturday.

The IPO market made a strong comeback last year after a forced recession during the worst period of the pandemic. Numis acted as one of Oxford Nanopore’s bookrunners who made their mayoral debut in London on Thursday.

Numis’ investment banking sector revenue is expected to exceed £150m this year, up from just over £100m in 2020. This additional work will support the company’s “excellent year,” he said.

Numis said IPO activity was paused during the summer and markets were more generally depressed, but this was offset by the completion of a number of significant M&A deals.

This led to a strong performance in the final quarter of the financial year ending in September, and said that it had invested more to expand its investment banking team.

Numis said second-half earnings will exceed the levels achieved in the same period last year.

suggestion

Annual revenue is expected to rise from £154.9 million to £215 million in 2020, while pre-tax profit is expected to be “significantly higher” than the previous year’s £37.1 million.

Numis said non-UK publishers are taking action on more public and private transactions, particularly in the digital consumer and fintech sectors.

The equity team also strengthened in the second half, but Numis said earnings were lower than in the “exceptional” first half, when market volatility caused a spike in trading. Competitor CMC Markets had to warn of gains after trading volume declined in recent months.

Numis said it has increased the capital allocated to its trading books to provide “good and consistent trading profits throughout the year.” Funding generated from company research that was halted by the Mifid II reforms was said to be “elastic”.

