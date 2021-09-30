



According to government data, the UK recorded 36,480 new COVID-19 cases and 137 more coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 36,722 infections and 150 deaths reported on Wednesday, with 36,710 cases and 182 deaths reported at this time last week.

It is the 11th day since the number of new confirmed cases exceeded 30,000.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year, 136,662 people have died in the UK 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

Separate figures released by the National Statistical Office show 161,000 registered deaths in the UK where COVID-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

Currently, 6853 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19.

Another 31,539 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total to 48,829,118 (89.8% of those aged 16 and over).

And 34,093 hit a second jab, meaning 44,867,373 were fully vaccinated (82.5%).

The latest Test and Trace figures show that the number of people who tested positive for the virus increased by 18% in one week.

According to the figures, by September 22, 19,1771 people had tested positive at least once a week, up from 16,2400 the week before.

This was the largest weekly increase since mid-July, and it was the last time the UK saw a significant spike in COVID cases.

However, the latest figures are well below the levels reached by the second wave of the virus.

Testing and tracking numbers peaked at 390,280 in the week ending January 6th.

The most recent spike was 309,422 for the week through July 21st.

Meanwhile, one study suggested that giving children two doses of the vaccine could prevent thousands of long coronaviruses.

We are currently giving a single dose of Pfizer Zab to children between the ages of 12 and 15 to reduce the chance of contracting the disease.

However, the study concluded that the benefits outweigh the risks “unless the incidence is consistently low” when both injections were given between the ages of 12 and 17 years of age.

