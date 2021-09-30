Imminent UK border changes could add to the truck driver problem, industry group says.





A truck passing a fuel warning sign on the M1 motorway amid a fuel shortage in Luton, England on September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, September 30 (Reuters) – A change to border rules in the UK this week could complicate existing problems with goods entering the UK as EU ID cards are not accepted as proof of identity, the global road transport agency said. .

As part of post-Brexit measures to end freedom of movement, new immigration rules that take effect on 1 October will require EU nationals to enter the UK with a passport.

The International Road Transport Union (IRU) said it was possible that some drivers could be caught, despite working closely with the UK government to inform carriers.

Raluca Marian, IRU’s EU Advocacy Director, said: “In addition to seeing the real benefits of adding this bureaucracy and potentially impacting cross-border cargo flows that are already difficult post-Brexit, passports are generally “I’m concerned it’s going to be more expensive,” he said.

“British authorities must implement the changes starting Friday, which respect professional drivers, without unnecessary bureaucracy or driver shortages causing border or supply chain disruptions that will exacerbate the serious supply chain problems we are already seeing in the UK.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs, the government department that oversees immigration policies, says ID cards are some of the “most secure and abused documents” and the transportation industry has taken nearly a year to prepare for this change.

This comes at a time when the UK is experiencing serious supply chain problems due to a shortage of tens of thousands of truckers, and gas stations have been empty in recent days since the panic purchase. read more

The UK will leave the EU’s single market in early 2021 to create a bloc and a full customs border. However, London did not immediately bring in import checks for goods entering the UK to give businesses time to adjust amid fears of delays.

Earlier this month, the government said these checks would not be introduced until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. read more

Report of Michael Holden. Edited by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/imminent-uk-border-changes-could-add-trucker-problems-industry-group-says-2021-09-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos