U.S. and Chinese regulators are linked by a three-letter acronym





An obscure accounting term has become a focal point of securities regulators in Washington and Beijing, whose goals are, oddly enough, aligned when it comes to U.S. listings of Chinese companies.

Buried in the fine print of stock offering prospectuses and annual reports of many Chinese companies listed in the United States, are references to variable interest entities, or VIEs. They are, in essence, companies that are controlled through a series of contracts to ensure ownership of their assets.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA 0.22%, Didi Global Inc. DIDI 0.13% and virtually all Chinese internet companies that have gone public on US stock exchanges have used VIE structures to bypass Chinese restrictions on foreign investment in domestic companies. They have collectively raised tens of billions of dollars from global investors who have purchased shares of holding companies incorporated in the Cayman Islands and other offshore jurisdictions.

The structures are now the target of Chinese and US regulatory measures, stoking fears that the world’s two largest economies are heading towards financial market decoupling.

In July, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said U.S. investors should be aware of the risks of investing in Chinese VIE companies, which will need to make more disclosures before selling shares. These shell companies raise capital on US exchanges, but the contracts do not actually confer ownership of the operating company on US investors, Gensler wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed in September.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. Photo: Bill Clark / Associated Press

Beijing also recently decided to strengthen its oversight of overseas listings by Chinese companies, after Didi went public in New York despite a suggestion from regulators to delay its listing.

Many investors did not understand the risks they were taking with the VIE structure until the SEC statement, said Nana Li, China research and project director at the Asian Corporate Governance Association in Hong Kong.

He also highlighted a dilemma for Chinese officials, who wanted to fill the regulatory void but feared closing an avenue allowing Chinese companies and by extension the Chinese economy to benefit from foreign capital.

Chinese regulators know they should have addressed this problem a long time ago. Now they are being put on the spot by the SEC and have no choice but to tackle it, Ms. Li added.

VIEs gained notoriety more than twenty years ago after Enron Corp. turned out to have used numerous shell companies to hide large debts and keep them off the balance sheet. The changes in accounting rules that followed the Enrons bankruptcy required that these vehicles be consolidated in the companies’ financial statements.

Paradoxically, this paved the way for the large-scale adoption of VIEs by Chinese companies, which helped consolidate the financial results of their business operations in China into offshore holding companies. This has enabled global investors to enjoy the economic benefits of many companies in China, without owning shares in these companies.

China restricts foreign investment in certain sectors deemed sensitive, such as Internet services. In 2000, Sina Corp., an online portal, was successfully listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market using the VIE structure, and many companies have followed suit.

In a typical VIE structure of a Chinese company listed in the United States, investors hold shares in a shell company established in an offshore tax haven like the Cayman Islands.

The shell company, directly or indirectly, has an entity in China. This wholly foreign-owned entity, or WFOE, is incorporated in China and has a range of contracts with another nationally incorporated entity, which is VIE. The contracts give the WFOE effective control over VIE.

This means that the value of stocks held by global investors is largely based on contractual arrangements in which investors have no say.

According to a February report by Gillem Tulloch, founder of GMT Research, a dozen Chinese Internet companies listed in the United States have not turned over the profits generated by VIEs to offshore holding companies, raising questions about the value of their shares. . The report estimates that over 80% of all Chinese companies listed in the United States operate VIEs that are important to their operations.

The structure also falls into a gray area of ​​Chinese law. The China Securities Regulatory Commission is coordinating an interagency effort to draft regulations that would govern foreign listings of Chinese companies with offshore structures. Since Didis’ ill-fated listing, IPOs of Chinese companies in the United States have almost come to a halt. A few companies have changed course and traveled to Hong Kong to raise funds, while others are in limbo.

Chinese ridesharing company Didi Global listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30. Photo: brendan mcdermid / Reuters

Beijing has already tried to tackle the problem. In 2015, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce proposed a draft foreign investment law containing provisions dealing with the structure of VIEs. He said a VIE could continue to operate if the overseas-registered shell company was effectively controlled by Chinese investors. Otherwise, they would have to seek approval from Chinese regulators to continue their business.

The proposal would leave the majority of VIE-structured companies intact, as founders or management typically retain control of shell companies, typically by owning shares with majority voting rights. The notable exception was Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY 2.45%, of which the main shareholder was South Africas Naspers Ltd.

Soon after, the Chinese stock market collapsed, forcing regulators to refocus their efforts on restoring investor confidence.

In 2019, more than four years later, the Chinese legislature passed the Foreign Investment Law, but without provisions on the structure of VIEs.

This is a pragmatic compromise, said Paul Gillis, professor of practice at the Guanghua School of Management at Peking University, of the use of VIE structures by Chinese companies listed overseas during two decades. The internet boom in China was made possible because of this and global investors were able to reap the benefits along the way, he added.

The use of VIE structures remains a contradiction in Beijing’s eyes, said Dr Gillis. China can hardly claim that it is a country that operates under the rule of law, when it allows a fancy structure like VIE to bypass the intent of this foreign investment law, he said. .

The legal ambiguities created by VIEs have also allowed companies to bypass other Chinese regulations, such as anti-monopoly laws and IPO rules.

Chinese tech stocks popular with US investors have fallen amid the country’s regulatory crackdown on tech companies. WSJ explains some of the new risks investors face when buying shares of companies like Didi or Tencent. Composite photo: Michelle Inez Simon

Over the past decade, Chinese internet companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, have grown rapidly by taking stakes in or outright acquiring smaller competitors. These activities went largely unchecked by regulators until late last year, when authorities launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba.

Since then, China’s newly empowered Antimonopoly Office has retroactively applied antitrust reviews, fining dozens of companies for failing to seek clearance of prior agreements.

Fears that the Chinese securities regulator might ban the VIE structure are overblown, according to Marcia Ellis, a Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster. The fact that the Shanghai Stock Exchange has authorized the listing of VIE structured companies is a sign of validation, she said.

What the CSRC would like to have are approval rights on the non-China listing of offshore incorporated companies with their assets and operations in China, whether or not they use VIE structures, she said. declared.

Some companies with a VIE structure are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo credit: hector retamal / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

Write to Jing Yang at [email protected]

