The UK’s coronavirus infection rate is among the worst in the world.

According to the latest research, the current Covid infection rate is highest in Western Europe, and only a handful of countries around the world exceed it.

It ranks 12th out of more than 200 states in the list of global coronavirus infection rates, far surpassing the United States, Canada and the whole of Western Europe, as well as other previous global hotspots such as India and Brazil.

From September 22 to September 22, there were a total of 191,771 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, up 18% from the previous week.

The UK has recorded more than 36,700 new Covid-19 infections and more than 150 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to government data released on Wednesday.

This is an increase of about 1,300 from the 35,420 new confirmed cases announced the day before. Worldwide, Tuesday’s figures show that the United States recorded 84,348 new cases, well above the numbers posted by Brazil (14,423 new cases), Germany (11,780), France (5,859) and Italy (2,962).

Experts this week said Italy used vaccine passports to slow the spread of the coronavirus, even though it had fully vaccinated 72% less adults than the UK (82%).

The UK government decided in early September to conduct and not pursue a U-turn on vaccine passports. However, Health Minister Sajid Javid said the case could be reviewed if there was a spike.

Fabrizio Pregliasco, a virologist at the University of Milan, said: “Italy was a prudent choice, and now it has fewer cases than the UK, so it could be hit this winter.”

Passes were introduced to encourage vaccination, but they also help prevent the spread of infection.

According to the New York Times, which compiled figures from Johns Hopkins University, only 11 countries had more seven-day average daily cases than the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Serbia (99), Grenada (87), Antigua and Barbuda (83), Bermuda (77), Montenegro (72), Mongolia (63), Cuba (59), St. Vincent and the Grenadines (59), Suriname (55), Lithuania (54) and Barbados (54).

The three countries that have seen the most cases of coronavirus have much lower infection rates than the UK.

With 43 million cases and the world’s largest Covid-related death toll of 695,000, the United States now has an average daily infection rate of 34 per 100,000 people.

India has only two cases, with 33.7 million confirmed cases and 448,000 deaths. Third on the world list is Brazil, which has an incidence of 8.

Even in major countries across Europe, infection rates are much lower than in the UK. Germany, for example, has 10. Other European countries with much lower rates of infection include Sweden (6 cases), Spain (5 cases) and Italy (5 cases).

The UK continues to have one of the highest infection rates in the world, but the country’s Covid mortality rate is superior to other fully developed countries.

The average daily death rate is about 129, or 0.19 per 100,000 deaths per day. In the United States, there are currently 0.6 deaths per 100,000 people per day, more than three times higher.

However, it is lower in most of Western Europe, including Ireland (0.12), Austria (0.1) and Spain (0.09).

Kevin McConway, Professor Emeritus of Applied Statistics at the Open University, said it was clear that the UK’s Covid infection rate was significantly higher than in other comparable developed countries.

There is a feeling that the level of infection is very low right now. You often don’t get what people point out as far superior to all other countries.

People often don’t realize that’s true, he said.

Part of the reason for the relatively high incidence in the UK is that while the UK has succeeded in vaccinating the majority of older adults, other countries are more successful in encouraging young people to vaccinate.

