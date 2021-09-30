Senate committee deadlocked on US attorney candidate for Massachusetts





BOSTON (AP) President Joe Bidens’ choice for US attorney for Massachusetts encountered a problem as a key US Senate panel stalled Thursday over the appointment of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins to the post of supreme federal state attorney.

The Senate Judiciary Committee split 11-11 across parties in a vote that followed vigorous objections from Republican panel members.

The move forces Democratic leaders to demand a vote from the entire Senate just to put the candidacy for consideration. That vote, and then the final vote confirming Rollinss’ nomination, would require a simple majority in the equally divided chamber.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas are among the Republicans leading the opposition to Rollins’ nomination.

Cotton on Thursday fired her as a nominee prosecutor only with hardline pro-crime stances while Cruz and other Republicans called her extreme and revolutionary.

But Senator Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat who chairs the Judiciary Committee, complained that Republicans were breaking from a nearly 30-year precedent by forcing a roll-call vote on Rollins’ nomination. Some of Bidens’ other US attorney candidates easily cleared the committee last week.

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, noted that the committee had received letters of support for Rollins from law enforcement officials, including a number of former U.S. Republican prosecutors in Massachusetts.

Rollins, a Democrat, has been pushing for progressive criminal justice reforms since her election in 2018 as the first woman of color to serve as a prosecutor for Boston and some surrounding communities.

A former Assistant U.S. Lawyer in Massachusetts, she has also openly voiced the need for police reform in the wake of the high-profile murders of people of color by law enforcement in the United States.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shed becomes the first black woman to serve as the United States attorney for Massachusetts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-boston-massachusetts-judiciary-ted-cruz-4f7f3a6d98a616ffb54eb313c857d419 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos