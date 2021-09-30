Summit to showcase green ambassadors





Seven Additional One Step Greener Ambassadors Ahead of the November COP26 Summit, St Asaph adventurer Ash Dykes joins the search for six newly announced ambassadors: Melissa Wilson (GB rower), Siobhan McKenna (ReJean Denim) and Cathy Yitong Li. (Youth Activists) form part of the final 26 One Step Greener Ambassadors. These British citizens and businesses inspire and urge people to take greener actions for the environment.

The public has chosen seven more One Step Greener ambassadors from across the UK as they continue to move forward to combat climate change. They will join 13 existing ambassadors to inspire the public to go one step more green and present their stories at COP26.

St Asaph’s adventurer Ash Dykes was appointed as part of the first ambassador in August for raising awareness of climate change during expeditions, such as walking along the Yangtze River in China.

Wales Secretary of State Simon Hart said:

Together we have made great strides towards a greener future and thousands of people across Wales are doing their part. The COP26 and One Step Greener Ambassador programs are a great opportunity to show the steps people are taking to combat climate change.

As we get closer to the COP26 summit there will be more young people from all over Wales who can join Ash as a fantastic example of a climate leader and hopefully get further nominations before the deadline so they can be recognized for their work.

COP26 Chairman-nominee Alok Sharma said:

In less than a month, the UK will host COP26, an important UN climate change conference in Glasgow, to engage countries in urgent global climate action. We are pioneers in new clean technologies, leading the way in the UK, creating thousands of great jobs, making clean investments in our communities and creating a brighter future for future generations.

Thousands of communities across the country are also doing their part. So, ahead of COP26, we are celebrating the steps people across the UK are already taking, and One Step Greener Ambassadors are taking the lead by inspiring and encouraging countries to get involved.

Seven other ambassadors announced today are Cathy Yitong Li (Youth Activist), Melissa Wilson (Team GB Rowing), Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue (Clean Champion), Maria Antonieta Nestor (A Toys Life and Beyond), and Siobhan McKenna (A Toys Life and Beyond). founder). Ethical fashion brand ReJean Denim), Clare Every (vegan food blogger) and Aamir Khan (environmentally sensitive business owner).

One Step Greener Ambassadors continue a national search for the remaining six who will present their stories at COP26, which represents the country and aims to become the most inclusive COP.

People can nominate others they believe are making a big difference in the fight against climate change in themselves or in their communities. Referrals can be family, friends, colleagues, community leaders, or entrepreneurs. Anyone who acts to combat climate change and inspires others to follow in the green footsteps. Please visit here to name.

A full list of One Step Greener ambassadors from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and across England includes Aamir Khan (Environmental Entrepreneur), Maria Antonieta Nestor (Toy Life and Beyond), Melissa Wilson (GB Rower), and Clare Every (vegan food blogger), Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue (Clean Champion), Siobhan McKenna (ReJean Denim), Cathy Yitong Li (Youth Activist), Dame Jackie Daniel (NHS), Alice Powell (Envision Virgin Racing), Hugo Chambers (Sainsburys) ), Jasmine Allen (SSE), Toby McCartney (MacRebur), Sara Thomson (Leith Collective), James Lloyd-Jones (Jones Food Company), Emer Rafferty (Youth Environment Activist), Ade Adepitan (Paralympic Medalist and TV Presenter) ), Max La Manna (low-waste chef), Rob Thompson (Odyssey Innovation), Ash Dykes (adventurer and extreme athlete), and Buffy Boroughs (Green Gathering Festival).

