Details of Sarah Everard’s Case Raise Women’s Despair | UK News





This week, as grim details of what happened to Sarah Everard in the last hour were revealed in Old Bailey, a sense of despair among women was created, and activists working to create a safer society for women.

Hopes that the Everards murder would bring about radical change were almost gone. On September 18, nearly seven months after the murder of a 33-year-old boy, a public found the body of teacher Sabina Nessa in Cartor Park in southeast London.

Another 80 women died in the UK between the two deaths, according to Karen Ingala Smith of the Counting Dead Women project. As a result, I’m sure the 2021 total is at least underestimated at 109.

There was a big protest after Sarah was killed and people said it felt like a change in the sea, but I can’t see it that way, she said. So many women were murdered between Sarah and Sabina and we didn’t pour out huge amounts of anger, empathy and sadness for everyone. As a society, we seem to think we can somehow accept this kind of death.

While she was sentenced to Wayne Couzens, Judge Fulford called Everard a completely blameless victim, suggesting an implicit victim accusation of other women murdered at the hands of men. It was only last year in 1977 that West Yorkshire police apologized to the family of a previous victim for referencing Peter Sutcliff’s fifth victim as innocent. and still here [it is said] Again, she said.

Murders by strangers get a lot more attention than stories of women killed by people they know, but much less common. According to ONS figures, by March 2020 there were 23 women killed by strangers in England and Wales, compared to 12 in 2019 and 31 in the year preceding that.

However, by the end of March 2019, the total number of women who died rose 10% for the second year in a row, from 220 to 241 per year. This is the highest number since 2006. According to ONS data from 2018, 33% of female homicide victims were killed by a partner or ex-partner, compared to 1% of male victims. ONS homicide figures through March 2020 showed that an average of three women were killed by a partner or ex-partner in two weeks.

These deaths represent only a small fraction of the violence facing women in the UK. In the past year, domestic violence has risen globally and nationally, and rape reports have risen, despite a decline in prosecutions.

According to the most recent report from the Alliance Against Violence Against Women (EVAW), one in three women in England and Wales will experience domestic violence in their lifetime and more than half a million women are raped or sexually assaulted each year.

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women coalition, said, “I think there’s a kind of worrying hierarchy between the crime where the perpetrator is unknown and when the crime occurs. This is obviously the case in the vast majority of cases.

Shadow Domestic Violence Minister Jess Phillips said there was a social change, but it came from women and their allies. In the case of Sarah and Sabina, she says, the response of women in the country has been to focus more broadly on violence against women and girls. It is not an obsession with unfamiliar danger. It’s like, this is garbage we have to put up with. We live in constant fear.

