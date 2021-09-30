PRECIOUS-Gold surges 2% as dollar slips, but forecast for quarterly fall





(Price update)

* Gold set for monthly and quarterly drops

* US dollar slips from a year high after jobs data

* Increase in weekly jobless claims in the United States

September 30 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose more than 2% on Thursday after the dollar fell on dismal US weekly jobs figures, but recent declines driven by expectations that the Reserve Federal government will soon begin to reduce its economic support kept the bullion on track for a quarterly decline.

Spot gold was up 1.7% at $ 1,755.56 an ounce at 1:32 p.m. EDT (1732 GMT), after rising 2.2% to a week-high earlier in the session. US gold futures were up 2% to $ 1,757.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, according to data released Thursday, raising fears of a slowdown in the labor market.

It also leads to uncertainty about the Fed’s debt reduction, as they want a strong labor market to announce a cut, independent consultant Robin Bhar said, adding that any delay could be positive for gold. .

Gold is also facing new physical purchases, with some investors looking to hedge against economic uncertainty and rising inflation, Bhar said.

But the increased outlook for the Fed’s cut, which is widely expected to begin in November, and the chances that Treasury yields will continue to rise, should add to the pressure on zero-yielding gold, said Han Tan, chief analyst at the Fed. market at Exinity.

Cuts in central bank stimulus and increases in interest rates tend to push government bond yields higher, raising the opportunity cost of holding unproductive gold.

A firmer US dollar and higher yields are a toxic combination for gold, Commerzbank said in a note.

In the short term, the risk of a further fall in prices predominates, meaning the $ 1,700 mark may already be reached soon, the bank said. As long as gold remains under pressure, silver may also have a hard time getting off the defensive.

Silver rose nearly 2.5% to $ 22.04 an ounce, but was forecast for a fourth consecutive monthly decline.

Platinum gained 1.3% to $ 962.61, while palladium rose 2.4% to $ 1,901.41. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by David Clarke and Shailesh Kuber)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/global-precious-idUSL4N2QW3NU

