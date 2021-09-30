Nearly half of UK independent gas stations still run out of fuel | supply chain crisis





Nearly half of all independently owned gas stations in the UK were still dry or running out of one type of fuel on Thursday.

The Petrol Retailers Association says drivers continue to buy fuel faster than they can refuel, despite Treasury Secretary Simon Clark’s claims that the situation may be back under control.

The trade organization, which accounts for 65% of the UK’s 8,380 front yards, says 27% of its members are still reporting that they are running out of fuel, almost a week after the first shortage was reported. An additional 21% were out of at least one grade, such as diesel or unleaded gasoline.

PRA chief executive Gordon Balmer said drivers were using unacceptable levels of abuse and violence against front yard staff.

The organization’s president, Brian Matherson, said he expects soldiers to drive the tankers by the weekend. The military was put on standby due to a shortage of HGV drivers. An ongoing problem has triggered warnings from retailers about a nightmare Christmas.

Industry sources said the specialized transport company is providing last-minute guidance to military personnel on the specific requirements of delivering gasoline to commercial forecourts.

The number of vehicles on the road has decreased due to lack of fuel. Statistics show that traffic on Monday was down 6 percentage points compared to the previous week.

Traffic on Monday was the lowest since the UK’s pandemic restrictions were lifted in mid-July, according to Statistics Office data.

A gas station company announced an increase in employee salaries. EG Group previously announced a limit of 30 fuel purchases to distribute supplies at 400 gas stations. On Thursday, 10,000 UK employees said they would receive a pay raise, citing heroic efforts during the pandemic.

From 1 October, all EG gas stations and food service brands in the UK will see the increased pay rates apply. Employees over the age of 18 are paid at least 9.50 per hour, and senior and experienced employees are paid at least 10 per hour.

