New rules will make UK gene-edited crop research easier





Under the new rules, researchers who wish to conduct field trials of gene-edited plants are no longer required to submit a risk assessment. Courtesy: Fred Scheiber/AFP/Getty

The UK plans to move away from the EU position and ease field research requirements for gene-edited crops. However, the UK government has stopped putting such products on supermarket shelves or changing regulations on gene-edited livestock.

On September 29, the National Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) announced that by the end of the year, researchers intending to conduct field trials of gene-edited plants will no longer be required to submit a risk assessment. However, the researcher still has to register the research plan with the department.

Wendy Harwood, a plant biologist at the John Innes Center in Norwich, UK, said the decision could save them thousands of pounds and work needed to meet previous requirements for small-scale field trials.

Now, she says, we can test promising genome-editing plants in the field at the earliest opportunity and get an early assessment of which plants show promise in real-world conditions, she says. This is essential because isolated greenhouse conditions can never cover the full range of environmental conditions.

Depart from Europe

The UK has previously followed European Union policy. This policy regulates gene-edited produce as stringently as crops engineered using older and less accurate genetic techniques.

Some researchers believe that, unlike older techniques for inserting genes or DNA sequences from other species into the genomes of plants and animals, certain applications of gene editing deserve less scrutiny because, in theory, they make small genetic changes that can be found in nature. It has been claimed to be worthwhile. . These outdated approaches provide little control over where in the genome these sequences will land. In contrast, gene editing allows researchers to make more targeted changes.

After the UK left the European Union, Defra announced in March that it was considering a different approach and began public consultations.

The September 29 decision does not address whether gene-edited crops will face a shorter path to market than genetically-modified crops. The Department of Defense plans to introduce amendments to the law that would change the definition of genetically modified organisms to ease commercialization requirements, except for genetically engineered crops, but has not set a date.

And for the time being, UK research on gene-edited animals will continue to be regulated as before to meet animal welfare standards.

Any changes the UK makes will be closely watched by countries that have not yet developed policies around gene editing. This is very important, says Caixia Gao, a plant biologist at the Institute of Genetic and Developmental Biology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, where regulations for gene-edited foods are still being formulated.

Reproductive biologist Jon Oatley says that when many countries regulate synthetic biology technologies, they pay attention to what the UK and the US are doing and shape their regulatory policies to match or to some extent match what the UK and the US are doing. at Washington State University in Pullman.

Some countries, including Argentina, Australia, Japan and Brazil, have already decided how to regulate gene-edited crops and livestock and allow certain gene-editing products to execute regulatory issues more quickly.

Nevertheless, gene editing technology is young and few crops are on the market. The first commercially available gene-edited foods were a variety of soybeans that produced more of a compound called oleic acid. This crop is used to make longer shelf life soybean oil, and was launched in the United States by Calyxt of Roseville, Minnesota in 2019. Earlier this year, a gene-edited tomato hit the Japanese market. Producers suggest that higher amounts of aminobutyric acid (GABA) may have health benefits.

cut down the money

More gene editing crops are being developed. Bioheuris, a plant biotechnology company based in Rosario, Argentina, was launched five years ago with the goal of using gene editing to develop herbicide-resistant soybeans and sorghum. Co-founder and CEO Lucas Lieber says the country’s rapid clarity on gene-editing products has helped investors feel more comfortable with the company’s approach.

Lieber said gene editing could cut the cost of developing engineered crops 100 times compared to developing genetically modified plants with previous techniques. This is partly because it is faster and in part because it reduces regulatory costs.

Bioheuris had previously considered expanding its business to wheat and barley, but declined, says Lieber. These crops are very important in Europe, he says. However, Europe is not very friendly with gene editing, so it has decided to focus on other crops.

A faster approval pathway for gene-edited crops in the UK could force his team to reconsider the decision, Lieber says.

However, European policies may continue to influence research. Yinong Yang, a plant biologist at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, said that certain states in the southern United States may conduct winter field trials of gene-edited rice, but some state farm associations are reluctant to approve the tests. They are concerned about it because of rice exports to the European Union, he says. Mixing locally proven rice with export rice can cause problems.

