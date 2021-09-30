The UK’s supply chain problems have spread deeper into the agricultural sector.





Receive free UK politics and policy updates

Every morning we send you a myFT Daily Digest email with the latest UK political and policy news.

According to Whitehall officials, the UK’s supply chain problems are spreading deeper into the agricultural sector, jeopardizing Halloween pumpkin distribution and slaughtering tens of thousands of pigs.

Meanwhile, the extent of the fuel crisis was uncertain. Government officials said inside data showed that the situation improved in some areas, but industry statistics showed no overall improvement in the last 24 hours.

A shortage of drivers and labor has “severely halted” pumpkin harvesting and distribution, and many vegetables are rotting, officials said.

Lyburn Farm, a grower on the edge of the New Forest, told its wholesale customers in late August that it will no longer take orders for pumpkins as bad weather and labor issues have delayed harvests.

A farm official said, “The harvest looks good now, but it is ripening slowly due to lack of sunlight and heat.” “Transport will definitely be another issue. So is the harvest.”

However, an insider at the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) claimed that there was confusion. “There is no shortage of pumpkins.”

Officials working in the supply chain also said “tens of thousands” of pigs are trapped on farms due to a shortage of truck drivers and a lack of CO2 used for slaughter.

National Pig Association president Zoe Davies said a 120,000 surplus pigs remained on farms due to shortages of slaughterhouses and transport personnel, making them the first slaughter crisis since foot-and-mouth disease. 20 years ago.

“There are members asking, ‘Which pig should I kill first?’” she said. “I’ve been asking for help for a long time.”

“We are closely examining the market and continue to work closely with the industry to explore options to address the pressures the industry is currently facing,” said Defra.

Several abattoirs offer to slaughter surplus animals at the lowest prices over the weekend, then cut them into six pieces and sell them to China or the Philippines, and thousands of pigs will be slaughtered using this route, Davies said.

The so-called “six cut” doesn’t require skilled slaughtering, unlike selling to UK retail outlets, but because Asian countries have a lot of their own pigs, these sales are very affordable, Davies said. “It’s one of the only ways to get rid of those pigs. . . But at a low price,” he said.

Farmers said this is better than culling, and you will be charged.

Despite continued lines at gas stations in many parts of the country, government officials said on Thursday they believe the fuel crisis is stabilizing.

Internal analysis of the Cabinet Office shows that several areas have moved from red to amber, including Yorkshire and Humber, South West and Wales.

However, many areas, including London, Southeast, East Anglia, the Midlands and Northwest, are still red, with less than 20% of their normal fuel supply.

Fuel demand on Wednesday was at 103% of its usual level, compared to more than 180% on Friday, the analysis concluded. “Delivery is exceeding demand and the situation is stabilizing,” said a government official.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents independent operators representing about two-thirds of the UK’s 8,000 gas stations, was more cautious.

Customer demand remains high, he added, with 27% of sites surveyed on Thursday still running out of fuel, similar to the previous day. Compared to an estimated 37% on Tuesday and 50-90% on Sunday and Monday.

Governments can still deploy military drivers. The first unit arrived for training on Thursday and could be deployed within 48 hours, people aware of the situation said. “I haven’t done it yet,” the person said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8c6fe84e-0dcb-4e12-8c76-2d63728fa792 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos