Launched hotline and online service exclusively for UK exporters





A new export hotline and online service will help more UK companies export to Europe. The one-stop shop consolidates UK government information to give exporters easier access to advice and support. The UK exported 288 billion goods to the rest of Europe last year.

UK businesses exporting to Europe can now access one-on-one advice via a new phone and online service launched today.

With its extensive involvement with businesses, the Department of International Trade (DIT) is making it easier for exporters and those considering exporting to access the information they need to export to the rest of Europe.

From inquiries about rules of origin to professional qualifications and guidance to new markets, export support services provide a single point of contact. It helps exporters quickly and easily navigate a variety of complex information.

Europe is a major destination for high-quality British goods and services. In 2020 alone, the UK exported $288 billion worth of goods to Europe, with pharmaceuticals, pharmaceuticals and automobiles in the top five.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

We’ve listened to your business needs and why we’ve launched this fantastic new one-stop shop service to make it easier for UK businesses to export to Europe.

We are focused on helping exporters reach their potential. With a dedicated export support team at the end of your phone, you can access the information you need and continue to sell world-class products and services abroad. Better.

The Secretary of State in the Cabinet Office, Lord Frost, said:

We continue to help businesses across the UK open up trade opportunities with Europe and beyond.

By launching this new online service, businesses across the UK have the support and tools they need to successfully export their products in one place, allowing the best UK goods and services to reach European cities and cities.

Andy Burwell, Director of British Industries International, said:

This new helpline and substantial government support for the UK’s exports to Europe is a real step forward in response to the CBI’s call to support companies on their export journey.

A free-to-use service that allows businesses to explore deals with some of the UK’s largest markets will be particularly helpful for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

To transform the UK into a trading powerhouse, we need more companies exporting more products to more markets. Our data show that supporting a new generation of small business exporters could increase UK export revenue by an additional $20 billion by 2030.

Businesses will want to work with governments across Europe and around the world to seize the opportunities trade brings to the economy.

Small Business Coalition National Chair Mike Cherry said:

In our recent export report, we requested a single point of query to help small businesses that want to expand or start their export journey.

So we’re happy that the government is making it right now. If done right, it will be a huge boon to small businesses looking to new growth markets around the world.

One of the biggest barriers for small businesses trying to export has been access to key information, which we hope will help provide welcome information and guide small exporters into the market.

Food and Beverage Federation International Trade Officer Dominic Goudie said:

This new support from the Ministry of International Trade is most welcome and will help businesses facing difficulties moving their goods to Europe.

As highlighted in the FDF export snapshot released in September, businesses have been hit hard. Therefore, this support is essential to help our industry recover its business and return to export growth.

The service awaits the upcoming launch of a government export strategy aimed at driving the economic recovery and leveling the country as a whole.

This strategy will promote the ability of UK companies to seize opportunities to sell goods and services globally. It ensures our most productive businesses can compete using our new independent trade policy, supports jobs and prioritizes the UK’s most dynamic sectors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/dedicated-hotline-and-online-service-launched-for-uk-exporters The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos