US signs $ 20 million deal to launch high-tech weather satellites into space





The U.S. Air Force on Thursday announced a nearly $ 20 million contract with Tomorrow.io to develop and deploy a constellation of small satellites equipped with advanced radar to measure precipitation from space.

Currently, there is only one satellite equipped with this capability among more than 3,000 active satellites orbiting the Earth.

“It’s a problem,” a NASA official told CNN. “It is a very expensive thing to do and so far the agencies have been unwilling to do more.”

This orbiting satellite, known as the Global Precipitation Measurement Core Observatory, was launched in February 2014 by NASA and its Japanese counterpart, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The observatory cost nearly a billion dollars and is bigger than a school bus, but it can do what no other satellite can. Unlike most weather satellites, which can only observe the outermost layer of a storm, the GPM satellite can “see” inside clouds to more accurately predict when, where and how much rain or how much rain. snow will fall. The satellite also unifies precipitation measurement data by an existing group of satellites, managed by a consortium of international partners.

This type of data is essential for predicting extreme weather events. When the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the northeast and killed at least 52 people from Maryland to Connecticut, the National Weather Service warned of “heavy rains and potentially significant urban and river flash flooding” 24 hours in advance. But the historic amount of rain in New York City over 3 inches in a single hour has always surprised city and state officials.

“We didn’t know that between 8:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. last night, the skies would literally open up and bring the water level of Niagara Falls to the streets of New York,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said afterwards. the fall. loss of life.

The more precipitation radars there are in space, the more accurate the forecast will be on Earth.

The United States is equipped with a network of ground-based precipitation radars. But many parts of the world are not, including two-thirds of the Earth’s surface covered by the oceans. These areas and large swathes of China, Russia, and Africa are virtually untouched by land-based precipitation radars, and are areas of great interest to the US military.

“When you go to those areas, there aren’t any functioning weather systems on the ground. And even if they exist, the United States doesn’t really have access to them. And that impact, I can tell you by as a pilot myself, that impact every decision you make in the military, ”Rei Goffer, former Israeli Air Force pilot and co-founder of Tomorrow.io told CNN.

“What we have done is miniaturize the radar instrument,” said Goffer. “We changed it from an instrument the size of a school bus to something about the size of a mini-fridge.”

The reduction in size makes satellites much less expensive to launch. Goffer believes his company can help the U.S. military and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration the same way SpaceX helped NASA by providing cost-effective solutions to decades-old problems and freeing federal agencies to do so. focus on long-term priorities.

“We really see ourselves as the SpaceX of weather,” said Goffer. “Weather is one of the last areas that has not seen massive investment and massive innovation from the private sector, so far.”

The first Tomorrow.io satellites are expected to launch in late 2022, and the company hopes the full constellation of around 32 small satellites will be operational by the end of 2024.

