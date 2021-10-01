UK invests 7.2 million more in illegal wildlife trade





UK Government Announces Funding for Conservation Projects to Protect Species including Tigers, Orangutans and Pangolins

Endangered species, including tigers, orangutans, pangolins and rosewoods, will be better protected under various government-funded projects this year to combat the damaging illegal wildlife trade. 17 conservation projects around the world will receive more than 7 million from the UK’s leading Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund.

Illegal wildlife trade, currently estimated to be worth up to $17 billion per year worldwide, threatens endangered species, promotes corruption, deprives some of the world’s poorest communities to sustain sustainable livelihoods, and stores carbon in ecosystems. It is a serious organized crime that undermines abilities.

The UK Government’s Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund provides essential support for projects around the world that address the illegal wildlife trade for wildlife, nature, communities and economy and global security.

Funds awarded by the UK government under this year’s fund will be important in bending the curve for global biodiversity loss and poverty alleviation. There are 8 projects in Asia, 6 in Africa and 3 in South America.

Projects scheduled to receive funding under Round 7 include: Prevention of Philippine Pangolin Trafficking –

This project will protect two important endangered pangolin populations by explicitly linking pangolin conservation to social benefits and working with communities to support natural resource management by curbing poaching through enhanced enforcement. (The Zoological Society of London). Pangolins are the most trafficked mammals on Earth. Between 2014 and 2018, seizures of pangolin scales increased tenfold, and it is now estimated that 1 million pangolins have been trafficked in the past decade.

The project will work in the Banke-Bardia complex, home to Nepal’s second most endangered Royal Bengal tiger, to empower park custodians, strengthen wildlife control and raise awareness of the importance of tigers in the community. will increase (National Trust for Nature Conservation). Big cats are also threatened by poaching of body parts that are often used for luxury decoration and stuffed purposes, and their bones are used in traditional Chinese medicine. Seizures of tiger products have increased in recent years, and traffickers are interested in other large cat parts that can replace these products.

Support the judicial process to combat the illegal wildlife trade in Malawi.

The project supports courtroom monitoring, private prosecution, open judicial dialogue, and case law review. This work will increase the transparency of the judicial process, reduce corruption, and provide on-site mentoring to enhance protection for rhinos, pangolins and rosewoods. (Lilongwe Wildlife Foundation)

Combat criminal networks involved in the illegal wildlife trade of rosewood, bears and parakeets in Bolivia and Peru.

The project incorporates financial investigation and asset recovery into illegal wildlife trade enforcement practices, and the successful application of asset recovery techniques to combat organized crime and corruption in Latin America and protect people, animals, and plants. (Basel Governance Institute)

Protect Orangutans and Elephants in Indonesia –

Sumatran orangutans and elephants are extremely vulnerable to illegal wildlife trade because of the high demand for these species. The project strengthens illegal wildlife trade laws and enforcement capabilities through on-site conservation and supports community-led wildlife conservation. (Pan Echo)

Illegal logging timber trade contributes to deforestation by impeding effective management of forest resources. Demand for tropical hardwood lumber has increased significantly over the past two decades and illegal African rosewood has entered some legal supply chains, such as the international trade in wood furniture.

International Environment Minister Goldsmith said:

The illegal wildlife trade destroys wildlife, threatens species and promotes corruption. Iconic species, including tigers, orangutans and elephants, are all approaching extinction, and it is important that we do everything we can to reverse this decline.

This year, the government is investing more than ever before to combat this horrific deal under the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, an important project that will help protect these species for generations to come. will be

John Scanlon, independent chairman of the Illegal Wildlife Trade Advisory Group, said:

Illegal wildlife trade has devastating effects on biodiversity, entire ecosystems, carbon sequestration capacity, security, local communities and national economies, and poses serious risks to human and animal health.

The Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund supports important local efforts to protect the world’s most endangered wildlife. This well-targeted fund will support innovative projects that play a unique and critical role in the global funding environment and will be catalysts for sustainable change that help end wildlife crime.

A successful Round 7 volunteer and ZSL’s pangolin technical expert Carly Waterman said:

Pangolins are the world’s most trafficked wild mammals, with one being snatched from the wild every five minutes. The Philippine pangolin population is estimated to have declined by more than 80% in the last decade due to hunting and poaching for meat and scales.

It is important that communities protect and benefit from endangered wildlife. Our project will develop models for community-driven pangolin conservation that can be replicated across species ranges, create incentives for pangolin conservation, strengthen incentives for poaching, and enable communities to manage their natural resources. . Support from the Challenge Fund will really help with this work.

The UK is investing more than $46 million between 2014 and 2022 to combat illegal trade by reducing demand for products of the illegal wildlife trade, strengthening enforcement, ensuring effective legal frameworks and developing sustainable livelihoods. This increase in funding builds on previous successful Challenge Fund projects that have carried out between 34 million and 109 projects in more than 50 countries since the fund was established in 2014.

Today’s announcement also marks the start of Round 8 of the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund Fund for projects to tackle illegal wildlife trade in sub-Saharan Africa, East and Southeast Asia, and Latin America. Projects aimed at reducing the demand for illegal wildlife trade products are highly encouraged, but any project aimed at eradicating the illegal wildlife trade is eligible.

Round 8 fund applicants must submit their Phase 1 application by November 22nd. For more information on previous projects and how to apply, please visit www.iwt.challengefund.org.uk.

The UK Government is committed to supporting conservation worldwide and follows our plan to improve national and international standards as outlined in the Action Plan for Animal Welfare.

More information: ZSL (London Zoological Society)

Founded in 1826, the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) is an international scientific, conservation and educational charity whose mission is to promote and achieve the worldwide conservation of animals and their habitats. Our mission is realized through groundbreaking science, active conservation projects in more than 50 countries, and two zoos: ZSL London Zoo and ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. For more information, visit www.zsl.org.

Case Study: Based on Don I and II IWT Competency Building.

Between 2016 and 2020, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) will lead two projects funded by the IWT Challenge Fund to empower law enforcement and the private sector to target the ultimate beneficiaries of the IWT. I did. To date, RUSI has trained more than 300 participants from more than 54 government agencies and more than 40 financial institutions to report and investigate the revenues of IWT in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

On September 28, a Malawi court sentenced Chinese Yunhua Lin to 14 years in prison for wildlife trafficking and money laundering. RUSI’s research, funded by the IWT Challenge Fund, has built an important evidence base used to encourage global policymakers to increase the use of financial research in IWT practices.

Alexandria Reid, RUSI project leader, said:

It is unacceptable that most enforcement actions begin and end with the seizure of illegal wildlife products. Routine financial investigations for other serious offenses are rarely conducted in IWT cases. Financial scrutiny allows law enforcement to target those who actually benefit from transactions.

The absence of financial information cannot reduce the excessive focus on subordinates who can easily replace members of criminal networks. The Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund provided essential funding to raise awareness of the use of funding approaches and improve investigator skills.

