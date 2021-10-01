EXCLUSIVE PwC offers full-time telecommuting to its US employees





The Price Waterhouse Coopers logo can be seen in its Berlin office in Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2019. REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay // File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept.30 (Reuters) – Accounting and consulting firm PwC told Reuters on Thursday it would allow its 40,000 U.S. customer service employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity , which makes it one of the largest employers to adopt permanent telework. job.

The policy departs from the rigid attitudes of the accounting industry, known to encourage people to spend late evenings in the office. Other major accounting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, have also given employees more choices to work remotely in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PwC Deputy Chief of Staff Yolanda Seals-Coffield said in an interview that the company was the first in its industry to offer full-time virtual work to customer service employees. Support staff and PwC employees in areas such as human resources and legal operations that clients do not face already had the opportunity to work virtually full time.

PwC employees who choose to work virtually should come to the office a maximum of three days per month for in-person appointments such as critical team meetings, client visits and learning sessions, Seals said. Coffield.

“We’ve learned a lot through the pandemic, and working virtually, as we think about the evolution of flexibility, is a natural next step,” Seals-Coffield said. “If you’re an employee in good standing, customer service and want to work virtually, you can, period. “

Location is factored into the compensation of PwC employees, however, Seals-Coffield said. Employees who choose to work practically full-time in a cheaper location would see their pay cut, she added.

Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) also bases employee wages on their location, those who work from home all the time potentially earn less. Read more

Most American white-collar workers have been working from home since the pandemic took hold in March 2020. Business leaders have struggled to bring employees back, comparing their management style and preferences to risks such as more variants. contagious diseases and workers rejecting vaccines. Read more

PwC said in a note to employees this week that it is proposing the new policy to attract and retain talent and diversify. PwC partners whose team members choose to be in the office on a regular basis will not be allowed to work remotely.

“We are confident that we can manage hybrid teams,” said Seals-Coffield. She added that PwC research suggests that 30-35% of its eligible employees will accept the company’s offer. PwC has a total of 55,000 US employees, and with its new policy, the majority will be able to work virtually if they wish.

Seals-Coffield said PwC does not plan to make any significant changes to its real estate footprint due to the new policy. The company plans to use its office spaces in a different and more collaborative way, she said, without elaborating. PwC has its global headquarters in London and its US headquarters in New York.

In addition to providing auditing and accounting services, PwC consults with companies on issues such as getting back to the office. Asked how PwC’s new policy would inform its advice to clients on the subject, Seals-Coffield said other organizations are deciding how to approach it “in a way that works for their people.”

In June, PwC announced it would hire 100,000 people over the next five years in jobs that would help clients account for diversity and the climate. The company currently employs 284,000 people worldwide.

A spokesperson for Deloitte said Thursday that “the range of time spent at client sites, at Deloitte offices and remotely will vary.”

The company said in June that all of its 20,000 employees in Britain would be allowed to choose in the future whether they worked from home or not.

Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-pwc-tells-us-employees-they-need-never-return-office-2021-09-30/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos