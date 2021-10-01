Phase-out of insecure ID cards as travel documents to strengthen UK borders





The British Border Guard introduces new rules restricting the use of insecure ID cards from 1 October. The change will deter organized criminal organizations and others from abusing the system. ID cards are the most misused documents by border guard officers. The new approach strengthens UK borders and many EU, EEA and Swiss citizens now follow the same rules for travelers entering the UK from other worlds.

As of today (Friday 1st October 2021), most EU, EEA and Swiss citizens will need a valid passport to enter the UK as the government will not accept national identification (ID) cards as travel documents.

These ID cards are some of the most misused documents border guards have seen, and nearly half of all counterfeit documents detected at the border last year were EU, EEA or Swiss ID cards.

They can be easily abused by those trying to enter the country illegally, and by stopping the approval of this form of ID, the government can prevent the use of organized criminal gangs and illegal immigrants to enter the UK illegally.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel said:

The UK has a proud history of being open to the world, and Global Britain will continue that tradition. However, we need to crack down on criminals who illegally enter Korea with forged documents.

By ending the use of insecure ID cards, we give people a priority to strengthen our borders and regain control of our immigration system.

We are doing this as part of our new immigration plan. This plan will be adamant for those who want to abuse the system and fair for those who act by the rules.

ID cards are notorious insecure travel document formats for the following reasons:

Some cards do not have biometric data, making it easy to forge recorded data. They are more difficult to cross-reference with criminal record databases than passports. New ID card security standards are being introduced across the EU, but cards that do not comply with these standards will continue to be in circulation for the next 5-10 years. It is easier to counterfeit than a passport due to inconsistencies in the design and security features of the card.

The move was first announced in October 2020.

This change fulfills our promise to regain control of our borders and means that EU, EEA and Swiss citizens will now follow the same rules for travelers entering the UK from the rest of the world. However, the government is committed to protecting the rights of EU citizens who have died in the UK, and as we agreed when we left the EU, people who are part of the EU Settlement Scheme or who have equivalent rights will continue to use their ID cards. Can be used. At least until 2025.

The move also represents an important step in the government’s long-term strategy to provide a fully digitized border to provide a more streamlined and seamless customer experience for travelers entering the UK.

From 1 October, people without passports may be denied entry to the UK, but Border Guard staff may exercise discretion on individual cases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/insecure-id-cards-phased-out-as-travel-document-to-strengthen-uk-borders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos