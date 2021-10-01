Established 40 community diagnostic centers across the UK





Millions of patients can benefit from early diagnostic testing close to home, thanks to 40 new community diagnostic centers set to open across the UK in settings ranging from local shopping centers to football stadiums.

The new one-stop shop for inspection, scanning and testing is backed by an investment of 350 million from the government to provide approximately 2.8 million scans in its first year of operation.

The center will help you achieve:

Diagnose patients earlier with easier, faster and more direct access to all the diagnostic tests needed to understand a patient’s symptoms, including dyspnea, cancer, and ophthalmology.

Reduced hospital visits that will help reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Community diagnostic centers focus on resolving the backlog, while moving patients away from hospitals to reduce waiting times so that urgent patients can be treated.

It contributes to the NHS’s zero ambitions by providing multiple tests in one visit, reducing patient travel, and helping reduce carbon emissions and air pollution.

GPs can guide patients to the center, allowing them to access lifesaving tests closer to home without having to go to the hospital and get a diagnosis for a variety of conditions. This will be more convenient for patients, more efficient and resilient to the risk of hospital cancellations due to COVID-19. The center is made up of a multidisciplinary team of staff, including nurses and radiologists, and operates 7 days a week.

All cancer services returned to pre-pandemic levels or more, with nearly half a million people screened for cancer in June and July, the highest on record, and more than 50,000 people starting cancer treatment in the same period, up 32% increased. in the same period last year. The center will continue to increase the level of access to critical cancer screening and other testing to address the backlog accumulated during the pandemic.

The new center rolls out in a variety of accessible settings, including:

Glass Works by Barnsley. The new center will be part of a town center redevelopment with access to 670 parking spaces and will provide ultrasounds, x-rays, breast screenings, phlebotomy and bone density scans.

Palmer Community Stadium, home of the Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club. It will be one of four centers across the region serving a population of 1.7 million. The center will provide additional MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-ray services.

Community Diagnostic Village at Poole’s recycled retail store. It will bring together local health support teams as well as primary, community and secondary care to serve the Dorset population, particularly those in areas of known deprivation.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Sajid Javid said:

Dealing with waiting lists requires new and more innovative ways to deliver the services people need. So, it was easier and more convenient to get the test.

Our new community diagnostic center will bring these important tests closer to home, including the communities that need it most. By enabling early diagnosis, they will help detect cancer and other problems as quickly as possible and save more lives.

NHS CEO Amanda Pritchard said:

Rapid diagnosis saves lives and improves outcomes for patients with cancer and other serious conditions, as well as making services more accessible and convenient for patients with a one-stop shop for tests, scans and tests in the heart of the community It will help you. , ultimately preventing more patients and their families from suffering and trauma from the disease.

NHS staff continued to provide routine care during the pandemic, with hospitals treating approximately 450,000 severe coronavirus patients, and the launch of these community diagnostic centers will help detect problems faster when treatment is easier. this will be

Professor Mike Richards, the first NHS National Cancer Commissioner to recommend a change, said:

The pandemic has further reinforced the need to reshape the way we deliver diagnostic services, and I’m excited to see one of my report’s key recommendations quickly becoming a reality for patients. There is no doubt that many will benefit from these new NHS Community Diagnostic Centers.

The centers will begin providing services over the next six months, with some already operational and will be fully operational by March 2022.

The center is one of the recommendations of Professor Mike Richards, the first NHS National Cancer Director to conduct a review of diagnostic services as part of the NHS Long-Term Plan announced last year.

The government recently announced to the NHS an additional $5.4 billion to combat COVID-19 over the next six months, raising total additional COVID-19 funding to health and healthcare services to more than $34 billion this year alone. It is based on the new Health and Social Care Levy, which will raise funds by a record $36 billion over the next three years.

This adds to an additional $36 billion in health and social care across the UK, thanks to health and care levies. This will include an 8 billion ring fence to handle the backlog and help the NHS provide an additional 9 million checks, scans and operations. Targeting patients nationwide from 2022

