UK becomes first national legislation for safe and efficient introduction of fusion energy

The UK will be the first country in the world to detail the legislative measures to ensure the safe and effective dissemination of fusion energy as outlined in the Fusion Green Paper released today (Friday 1st October) by Science Minister George Freeman.

Fusion energy research aims to capture the same energy processes that power the sun, and is a long-term government plan to leverage new technologies to build a strong own energy sector that reduces dependence on fossil fuels and exposure to unstable global energies. It forms part of the plan. gas price. Fusion power plants combine hydrogen atoms to generate energy without generating the carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

Because the risks of fusion power are expected to be low, the government is proposing to continue with a proportional non-nuclear regulatory approach, as outlined in today’s regulatory advisory proposal. This allows for the safe and efficient release of technology through innovation-friendly regulation.

Additionally, the Convergence Strategy published alongside the Green Paper describes how the UK will leverage its leadership in the field of convergence to deliver commercialization of this potentially revolutionary technology.

Science Secretary George Freeman said:

Fusion energy can be the ultimate low-carbon force in a safe and sustainable future, and we want the UK to continue to lead the world as we strive to reach its full potential and build greener.

By laying the groundwork for today, we will ensure that the UK is uniquely positioned to harness this innovative and innovative energy source for years to come, helping to tackle climate change and reduce dependence on unreliable fossil fuels at the same time. will be .

As stated in the Prime Minister’s Ten Plan for the Green Industrial Revolution, the government wants the UK to end its contribution to climate change and develop the cutting-edge technologies needed to level economic growth across the UK.

As part of that, the government aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of fusion by building a prototype fusion power plant, Spherical Tokamak for Energy Production (STEP). The UK hopes to deliver the world’s first fusion power plant prototype by 2040.

The strategy also aims to secure economic opportunities in the low-carbon energy market of the future by building a world-leading fusion industry that will allow the UK to export fusion technology globally over the next few decades. By utilizing fusion power, the fuel used in the fusion reaction is almost never depleted, providing low-carbon, safe electricity.

The government is urging industry stakeholders and the public to gather opinions on nuclear fusion energy regulation through the consultation announced today. Consultation ends on December 24, 2021.

