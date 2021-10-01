US Parents’ Opinions on Vaccines Change, Poll Finds





A new survey found more parents were willing to immunize their children in mid-September than they were in July, a change that coincided with schools reopening amid a wave of hospitalizations and deaths caused by the highly contagious Delta.

The Kaiser Family Foundation’s latest monthly vaccine attitudes survey also found that about one in four American parents report that one of their children has had to self-quarantine at home due to possible exposure to the vaccine. Covid-19 since the start of the school year.

It is even then that two-thirds of parents say they believe their school is taking appropriate action to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The report suggests that many parents are in conflict over what to do to keep their children both healthy and educated.

The survey found that 58% of parents say schools should have full mask requirements, 35% say there should be no mask warrant and 4% think only students and staff not. vaccinated should be required to wear masks, according to the report. . The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all elementary and secondary school students, teachers, and staff wear masks.

Kaiser conducted a nationally representative survey of 1,519 people from September 13-22, a period of sharply rising Covid deaths and was mostly completed before Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine was safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11. No vaccine is currently authorized in the United States for children under 12 years of age. Of all respondents, 414,349 identified themselves as parents of children 17 years of age or younger, and were included in the analysis of parental responses.

The Pfizer vaccine, already in use for older children and adults, was cleared in mid-May for children aged 12 to 15, and the report suggests that over time, parents of children from this age group and older are slowly becoming more comfortable with it. . At the time of the September interviews, 48% said their children aged 12 to 17 had received at least one dose, up from 41% in July. According to federal data, 57 percent of this age group received at least one dose.

And perhaps prompted by a constellation of factors, including the growing number of children hospitalized with the Delta variant as well as older vaccinated children staying healthy, with parents of children ages 5-11. more and more are saying they prefer the vaccine as well.

Thirty-four percent of those parents now say they will get their children immunized as soon as they can, up from 26 percent in July.

It should be noted that the share of parents of children aged 5 to 17 who insist that they will absolutely not have their children vaccinated has hardly changed in months, suggesting that they will be the more difficult to convince. In April, 22% of parents in the older cohort, aged 12 to 17, said they definitely would not get their children vaccinated; in September, 21 percent said they had the same view. Parents of younger children are equally adamant: in July, 25 percent said they had absolutely no job, and in September, 24 percent did.

