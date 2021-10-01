Britain urges Mali to stop trading with Russian mercenaries | Mali





Britain has joined an international campaign to pressure Malice military leaders to withdraw from questionable deals with Russian mercenary companies, fearing that the deal will further complicate regional instability.

Fighting jihadist rebels and vulnerable political changes following multiple coups, Malis leaders were shy about the details of the reported deal with Wagner’s group.

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov acknowledged that there were talks with Mali last week. He said at the UN General Assembly last Saturday that they turned their attention to Russian private military companies. France wants to significantly reduce the military component that was there.

The situation has sparked international concern and anger in France, with mixed reactions within Mali as violence escalates.

The former colonial ruler France maintains close ties, and Mali’s important military presence is increasingly controversial among Mali people after allegations of abuse, including an airstrike that killed 19 people at a wedding in January.

Early victories over French-led jihadists were overtaken by increasing violence in Mali and the Sahel, creating a massive humanitarian crisis in the region. France has pledged to significantly reduce its 5,000-strong Barkhane army this year.

Amid uncertainty over the Wagner deal, there are concerns that Russia could exploit the withdrawal of French troops and support Malice Junta’s efforts to maintain power. The Wagner Group, already active in the Central African Republic, is accused of controlling mineral resources and violating human rights in Russia. A report by UN investigators this year revealed that mercenaries and coalition government forces committed mass killings, occupations and looting, including humanitarian groups, indiscriminately.

Other countries have threatened to withdraw military and political assistance if negotiations proceed.

On Wednesday night, Britain’s African Minister Vicky Ford urged Mali to reconsider all agreements. The UK is deeply concerned about the talks between the government of Mali and an organization known as the Wagner Group, she said in a statement. The Wagner Group is a driver of conflict and uses instability for its own benefit, as seen in other conflict-affected countries such as Libya and the Central African Republic.

Supporting concerns expressed by regional leaders in West Africa, she added, she supports Ecowas urging the Mali government to reconsider its relationship with Wagner.

French military minister Florence Parly also criticized the possibility of a deal with Wagner. If Mali were to partner with these mercenaries, she said, she would isolate herself and lose the support of the international community heavily involved in Mali. Cohabitation with mercenaries is not possible.

Malice’s interim prime minister, Chogel Maiga, who took office after a second coup in a year in May, has accused France of giving up on us to some extent on the flight, and that it is a path we can take autonomously and better to ensure our security. lead to the exploration of means.

According to Boubacar Haidara, many political elites and opposition parties and civil society groups within Mali are concerned about the possibility of a deal with Wagner’s group, but many with a desire to re-establish Mali-French relations have welcomed it. , Lecturer at Segou University in Mali and Associate Research Fellow at Sciences Po Bordeaux.

This situation seems to be very welcome among the population. The military knows this very well and is using it, he added. junta wants to take advantage of this question. [of mercenary involvement] He said the two groups are opposed to France and the international community at a time when they are urging democratic actors to hand over power.

Public aspirations for peace talks with jihadist groups opposed by France were also a factor, he said.

Particular focus should be placed on political initiatives and dialogue with armed groups. But France is against it! This situation is causing tremendous understanding among the Malians.

Oulimata Soumar, Sahel political and security analyst at Control Risks, said the Wagner Group deal is a sign that Mali’s interim government is pushing for an extension of the transition.

Soumar said he felt a very carefully organized power struggle as the Mali transitional government attracted the attention of both Western and non-Western military partners.

Meanwhile, jihadist attacks in Mali will intensify in the coming months, she said. October, the end of the rainy season, is usually characterized by an increase in militant attacks, and Mali civilians are likely to be hit by this next cycle of violence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/sep/30/uk-joins-calls-on-mali-to-end-alleged-deal-with-russian-mercenaries

