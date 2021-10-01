US Senate narrowly confirms Montanan Stone-Manning as BLM director





HELENA Montanan Tracy Stone-Manning, after a months-long partisan battle, was confirmed Thursday as the new director of the United States Bureau of Land Management, by 50-45.

As expected, two US senators from Montana split their voices. Democrat Jon Tester, the main supporter of his former TBA, voted yes and Republican Steve Daines voted no.

Republicans, including Daines, have worked hard to defeat President Biden’s nomination of Stone-Mannings, highlighting his role following a tree-hanging incident in 1989 in Idaho.

Her nomination was advanced to the Senate at the end of July on a 50-49 vote for the party line, with all Republicans present voting against her. GOP Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota did not vote.

Stone-Manning, a National Wildlife Federation executive in Missoula, is a former senior staff member of Senator Tester and former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, both Democrats.

As director of the BLM, she would head an agency that manages 250 million acres of federal land and many more acres of mineral rights, primarily in the West. He is expected to play a key role in the Biden administration’s plans to change land and energy policy.

Republicans in the Senate said Stone-Manning initially did not cooperate with federal investigators investigating the tree-hanging incident, which was committed in 1989 by people Stone-Manning knew, when ‘she was a student at the University of Montana.

Stone-Manning admitted to tapping and sending a letter to the US Forest Service warning them of metal spikes that had been driven into trees during a nationwide lumber sale in Idaho.

She said she had nothing to do with cutting down trees and only sent the letter at the request of those who did, to warn those responsible for the wood of the spikes.

Stone-Manning testified against tree spikes in a 1993 trial in federal court; two of them were convicted. She arranged limited immunity from prosecution for herself, before testifying.

Tester called her a collaborative and responsible leader who would bring non-partisan stewardship to our country’s greatest treasures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ktvh.com/news/montana-politics/u-s-senate-narrowly-confirms-montanan-stone-manning-as-blm-director The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos