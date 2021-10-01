



$25 million Designated Settlement Reimbursement Scheme Extends Through March 2022 to Help Healthcare Providers Access COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines

People in care and adult social workers will be better protected from COVID-19 and the flu in the coming months as the government raises additional funding for infection prevention and control.

Today (Thursday, September 30) Health and Social Welfare Minister Sajid Javid announced an additional 388.3 million people to help prevent the spread of infection in social settings, including COVID-19 and flu vaccines by health care workers during the winter. 25 million people to support access to This allows social workers who need to travel to get a COVID-19 or flu vaccination to do so by paying their usual wages and helping with travel expenses.

To promote flu vaccine use among social workers, GP practice may vaccinate nursing home staff who are not registered with the clinic. To allow targeted access, intakes are regularly monitored by region and more flu vaccines are available earlier this year.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Protecting nursing home staff and residents has been a top priority throughout the pandemic, and as winter approaches, I am committed to ensuring they have the resources they need.

This additional funding shows how we will continue to provide care and support those who receive it.

Everyone deserves dignity and respect, and our extensive reforms will continue to work towards our goal of being a world-leading social welfare system.

Continued funding to prevent the spread of infection and provide testing will be delivered through the Infection Control and Testing Fund (ICTF), which was first introduced with an investment of 600 million won in May 2020. Today’s funding announcement includes $237 million for infection control measures and $126.3 million for testing costs. This allows us to continue testing our employees, residents and visitors, ensuring that residents can see their loved ones as safely as possible.

Care Minister Gillian Keegan said:

The social services workforce has demonstrated genuine commitment and professionalism over the past 18 months by continuing to provide high-quality health care in the most challenging circumstances.

We will ensure that our staff and those receiving treatment continue to be protected from COVID-19 and other illnesses this winter.

Infection prevention and control measures to protect residents and staff include:

Until the end of March 2022, we will continue to provide free PPE to the adult social welfare sector to protect against COVID-19. Providing regular asymptomatic COVID-19 testing. Continue to support healthcare providers in making the most of the technologies that support remote monitoring, including enabling the use of pulse oximeters in nursing homes with fewer than recommended units. Continue to help nursing home providers follow guidelines limiting the movement of personnel between nursing homes and other nursing homes. Support providers to pay regular wages to employees who are quarantined in accordance with government guidelines.

As part of its support for quality discharges, the government will also expand the use of designated facilities to nursing homes for those discharged who have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes extending the Designated Environmental Compensation Plan, which already supports 478 million people, which is already committed to continuing the discharge program through winter through March 2022, through March 2022.

Effective November 11, all staff or visiting professionals entering nursing homes must provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or immunity status. Vaccines save lives and it is our responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the risk of those who are most clinically vulnerable to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

To apply for a medical waiver, individuals may call 119 from 30 September and will be issued with the application if there is a medical reason for the waiver. Each application is clinically reviewed and the results of the application are automatically contacted via mail.

The government will also begin negotiations on October 1 to extend the free PPE for health and social care beyond March 2022.

background

vaccine exemption

Vaccines are safe and effective. Possible reasons for exemption are limited to continue protecting the most vulnerable people in society. Examples of possible medical exemptions include:

You may be eligible for a medical waiver due to other medical conditions.

People with short-term medical conditions may also qualify for a temporary waiver.

