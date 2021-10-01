U.S. Commerce Chief: Biden will use Trump-era tariffs to take on China





Tais’s office later announced that she would deliver a speech Monday on the administration’s approach to trade with China at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

His office has been conducting a top-down review of US trade policy towards China since its confirmation in March. She said during the interview that the review would be over very soon, but would not say when.

The administration spent its first eight months rallying key trading partners, including the European Union, Australia and Japan, to unite to address Beijing’s economic behavior.

Tai was here in Pittsburgh this week to unite with EU officials to tackle pressing trade and technology issues, including market-distorting behaviors that the United States has long accused Beijing of perpetuating, such as forced transfer of technology and industrial subsidies.

Although the joint US-EU post-summit statement never mentions China by name, it is clearly the primary target.

The relationship with the EU is extremely important in this regard, and I think there is every reason for us, due to our common interests, to build on the relationship between us, Tai said. For himself, because he is inherently precious, but also to build this relationship on a collaborative basis to meet the challenges that we both live.

The Phase 1 trade deal signed by former President Donald Trump will expire at the end of the year, and data shows China is failing to meet its commitment to buy an additional $ 200 billion in U.S. goods. The Biden administration will have to decide how to close the deficit with Beijing and whether to negotiate a follow-up deal.

Tai did not want to say if there were any imminent plans for a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He. The pair are supposed to reunite every six months under the terms of the Phase 1 deal, but nothing has been planned since Tai’s confirmation in March.

So far, the Biden administration has also resisted pressure from U.S. companies to lift tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods. The Trump administration imposed these duties and then excluded some products, but those exclusions expired late last year and Biden has not decided to renew most of them.

These Section 301 tariffs, which Trump imposed on the basis of a rarely used 1974 trade law, had the effect of garnering a lot of people’s attention, Tai said. This includes American companies, their workers, their trading partners and, of course, China, she said.

In that sense, I would say that the 301 tariffs are a tool for creating the kind of effective policies, and [are] something we can build on and use to defend the interests of the American economy, American workers and American businesses and our farmers to the end, she said.

She also took issue with the idea that tariffs are ultimately paid by U.S. consumers, saying it’s a more complicated calculation than many suggest.

The interests of our economy and the way our stakeholders are distributed in our economy are very complex, and you need to bring an appreciation of that complexity to something as important as navigating the US-China trade and economic relationship, she declared.

The former US trade representatives had to rise to the challenge of China, and now it must find new approaches where they failed. She said she remains open to new ways to pressure China to reform its practices.

There are a lot of lessons we can take, she says. I think we have always had our intentions in the right place in terms of commitment on the one hand and implementation on the other. But over time we have to assess how effective we have been.

Ultimately, the way forward will be more effective if the United States brings in other democratic allies. She said the Biden administration had focused on mending transatlantic relations, although they were strained last week after a dispute with France.

Part of strengthening those ties was the inaugural US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Pittsburgh this week. As one of the board’s five co-chairs, Tai said she couldn’t be more pleased with the progress the two sides have made in aligning their policies since the group’s announcement in June.

Relationships between governments are both abstract, but they are also about the relationships of the people who make up those governments, Tai said. We will continue to build, and when challenges arise, you have to be able to overcome them, to talk about them. This is what makes the relationship stronger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/09/30/biden-trump-tariffs-china-514866 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos