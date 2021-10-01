UK business confidence erodes as fears of stagflation grow | business





Business confidence in the UK collapsed a month later when a combination of supply bottlenecks, rising energy prices, fuel shortages and higher taxes stifled growth.

The board said in a recent economic health check that sentiment fell off a cliff in September and added to fears that the UK was experiencing 1970s-style stagflation.

IoD’s warning came last week as people filled garage front yards and reduced road traffic. Online apparel retailer Boohoo said its profit margins are shrinking due to high shipping costs and the need to raise warehouse staff salaries.

The IoD said the sharp decline in business confidence from +22 points to 1 point in September meant a return to the pessimism of February when the economy was constrained by lockdown restrictions.

Kitty Ussher, Chief Economist at IoD, said: After a period of optimism in early summer, small business owners across the UK are now much less confident about the overall economic situation, and the IoD Directors Economic Confidence Index fell off a cliff in September.

A higher percentage of our members expect their expenses to increase over the next year than they expect their revenue to increase. This is not helped by the government’s recent decision to increase employers’ national insurance contributions.

ONS raised its UK growth forecast for the second quarter of this year from 4.8% to 5.5%, but activity has slowed since the middle of the year due to rising infection rates, pandemics, and rising labor and supply chains. lack.

According to ONS’s latest Economic Weekly update, jobs in transportation, logistics and warehousing have increased by more than 350% from pre-pandemic levels. The combined pressures have warned the UK could face a winter of stagflation, a combination of recession and inflation.

British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) Secretary-General Shevan Havilland, which represents thousands of businesses across the UK, said ministers must work with businesses to combat the growing impact of COVID-19 and Brexit.

Writing for The Guardian, she warned that businesses are facing some of the toughest operating environments of a generation. It’s not just a labor shortage. Prices for energy, raw materials and transportation have all risen sharply. She said it often takes longer to move goods across borders and businesses will face higher taxes next year.

As Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unleashes an emergency aid plan that has helped limit the aftermath of the worst recession in 300 years, the Guardian’s monthly economic development dashboard signals that the pain is spreading across the economy. shows.

Businesses and households are under pressure from rising costs, with inflation at its highest rate in a decade ahead of a harsh winter. A shortage of goods and materials is driving growth. As the fuel crisis deepens as gas stations run out, company bosses warn that eliminating vacation and other support plans risks a perfect storm for growth and jobs.

One of these problems alone can be challenging, Haviland said, but together they create the perfect storm as we enter an unpredictable winter.

The Guardian has been tracking the economic impact of the pandemic on a monthly basis for more than a year, based on infection rates, eight key growth indicators, and FTSE 100 levels. Faced with the most severe global recession since the Great Depression, the Covid Crisis Watch also monitors the UK’s performance compared to other countries.

The UK economy, which suffered the world’s worst death rate from COVID-19 and the most severe economic downturn in the G7, has recovered faster than expected and is expected to grow at the fastest pace of any wealthy country this year. But despite the end of most epidemic restrictions, economic growth has fallen close to a stagnant point.

Official figures show sluggish retail sales and shortages of workers and raw materials dragged down GDP growth to 0.1% in July, and the IoD survey will add to fears that the economy won’t be flat in the third quarter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/oct/01/uk-business-confidence-collapses-as-fears-of-stagflation-grow The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos