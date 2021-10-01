US auto sales set to drop in third quarter as industry chip shortages hit





Honda Motor Co. vehicles at an AutoNation car dealership in Fremont, California, United States on Monday, February 15, 2021. AutoNation Inc. is expected to report its results on February 16.

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

DETROIT Auto sales in the United States are expected to fall in September, leading to a decline of at least 13% in new vehicle purchases in the third quarter, as the chip shortage continues to disrupt production, new estimates from the U.S. industry.

Forecasts from Cox Automotive, Edmunds and JD Power / LMC Automotive forecast July-September vehicle sales to be below 3.4 million, down 13% to 14% from the same period last year , when volumes had been depressed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sharp drop, including an expected drop from 24% to 26% in September, is due to the continued shortage of semiconductor chips for new vehicles.

The shortage of parts has caused automakers to sporadically shut down factories for weeks, if not months. Lack of production combined with strong consumer demand caused vehicle inventories to drop to record levels.

“The entire US auto industry, including Asian automakers, who were doing a little better than their domestic counterparts until recently, is currently in an incredibly volatile position and we are seeing retail price inflation across the board. the domains, ”said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Insights at Edmunds.

Stockouts worsened throughout the year. Forecasters expect just 1 million vehicles to be sold in September, which Cox Automotive said would be one of the lowest volumes in the past decade.

The pace of sales in the US market has fallen every month since peaking at 18.3 million in April. It is expected to be 12.1 to 12.2 million in September.

Cox analysts predict the vehicle supply will improve slightly in the fourth quarter and continue to improve through 2022, but will not return to “normal” until 2023, if ever. Automakers have pledged to reduce inventories in the future to boost profits and vehicle prices, which have reached record levels.

JD Power predicts that average transaction prices will hit a record high of $ 42,802 in September, marking a fourth consecutive month above $ 40,000.

“The mismatch between strong consumer demand and limited inventory is driving up vehicle prices,” said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at JD Power.

The majority of automakers that sell vehicles in the United States are expected to report third quarter sales on Friday. Ford Motor is expected to publish sales on Monday.

Edmunds expects General Motors and Ford to register the largest third-quarter sales declines of 31.5% and 29.3%, respectively. An outlier for the quarter is expected to be Hyundai / Kia, which Edmunds forecast will be up 10.1%. Cox Automotive also expects Tesla’s third-quarter sales to increase by around 26%.

