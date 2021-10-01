Black History Month proudly kicks off the campaign in the UK. | black history month





Black History Month kicks off with hundreds of events across the country in October with a new campaign to encourage people of all ages to share what they’re proud of on social media.

In its 34th year, this Black History Month celebrates key figures who have made significant contributions to the country, refocusing black Britain’s resistance to racism, in part inspired by last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Local authorities across the UK, including London’s Barking and Dagenham borough and the West Northamptonshire Parliament, will raise Pan-African flags on Friday to mark the start of Black History Month.

In Wales, the St Fagans National Museum of History, one of Europe’s largest open-air museums, displays the stories of the Windrush family and their descendants and explains how they contributed to Welsh community and culture. The exhibition will feature the stories of more than 40 people describing their journey to Wales, how they found work, and the challenges they faced in building a new life abroad, including the attitudes of those who treated them.

It follows the unveiling of a statue of Welsh’s first black principal, Betty Campbell, in Cardiff. Next year Wales will be the first UK country to teach the history and experiences of Black, Asian and Minorities (BAME) compulsory in the school curriculum.

Other events this weekend include a Friday concert in Brighton honoring Rock Against Racism, a British anti-fascist movement that emerged in the 1970s. The Afromanifesto exhibition at Leicester’s Art at the Chapel gallery kicks off Saturday and features works by artists Kat Anderson, Charlie Evaristo-Boyce, Isaac Ouro-Gnao and Patricia Vester. Bernardine Evaristo, the first black British author to win the Booker Prize, will discuss her new book at London’s Southbank Center on Sunday.

In Scotland, the Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights (CRER), which has coordinated the Scottish Black History Month program since 2001, hosts lectures, workshops, exhibitions and concerts. Every weekend, CRER will lead a walking tour in Glasgow examining the city’s connection to tobacco, slavery and the abolition movement.

On October 20, London’s Imperial War Museum presents an exhibition featuring the touching stories of black men and women during World War II. Among them are Billy Strachan, 18, who sold bicycles and saxophones to pay for sailing from Jamaica to England to join the RAF, and Seth Anthony, who became the first black African-born soldier to become an officer in 1942. . in the British Army.

The exhibit also features the story of Thomas Andi, a sailor from Nigeria, and Lilian Bader, a Liverpudlian, who became one of the first women to qualify as a RAF instrument repairman. Some of their possessions are shown for the first time.

Black History Month magazine sent 500 resource packs to British schools with information about key moments in Black British History and various lesson plans. The magazine encouraged people to engage in social media campaigns.

Catherine Ross, Editor-in-Chief of Black History Month UK, said: “It was a difficult time for many blacks and browns because of the media coverage of racism, inequality and injustice. We wanted the theme of Black History Month 2021 to focus on celebrating black or brown people and to inspire and share the pride people have for their heritage and culture in their own way and in their own way.

