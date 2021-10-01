



Coronavirus infections rise after schools and businesses return

The number of new daily Covid infections in the UK has risen over the past month after most pandemic restrictions were lifted and schools and offices reopened thanks to the Delta variant. According to the latest daily figures through September 30, 36,480 people across the UK have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase from earlier this month. The UK government said Thursday that 137 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 and have died in 28 days, bringing the UK total to 136,662. Nearly 49 million people, about 90% of the adult population, have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. About 83% of about 45 million people had a second time.

Travel returns to levels close to pre-epidemic levels. Traffic Level Chart

The number of trips by road and public transport in the UK is approaching pre-epidemic levels as office workers increasingly return to the city center. Car travel is a few percentage points lower than the state in 2019, according to figures from the Department for Transport. However, despite an increase in rail and bus travel across the country, public transport use remains below pre-coronavirus levels. The busiest morning since the start of the pandemic was recorded by the London Underground in early September, but subway and bus use is still below normal.

Chinese real estate fears burden global markets

Global financial markets were squeezed last month by investor concerns about rising inflation as central banks consider cutting back on emergency COVID-19 stimulus to curb rapid growth in consumer prices. Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group also shook the world market. Investors are concerned that debt-ridden corporate problems could wreak havoc on the world’s second-largest economy. In London, the FTSE 100 index fell below 7,000 by mid-September and showed a gradual recovery. The Raininess Index remained down 0.4% at the beginning of the month.

Inflation rises amid the development of the energy crisis

Inflation in the UK rose the most on record in August, putting pressure on households as the government prepares to cut universal credit benefits and raise taxes on workers. The National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) said the consumer price index rose to 3.2% in August from 2% in July, the highest since March 2012. The 2020 dining out aid plan was the largest since records began in 1997, with a 1.2 percentage point increase between July and August. Household gas and electricity bills that keep pressure through the summer. However, the bank still expects high inflation to be temporary.

Business activity falls to its lowest level since March due to shortages

UK business activity in September fell to its weakest level since epidemic restrictions were eased in March due to severe shortages of labor and supplies. The IHS Markit/Cips Purchasing Managers Index, which closely monitors private sector activity, fell to 54.1 in September from 54.8 in August. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. Amid soaring shipping costs, product shortages and higher employee wages, companies have raised prices at the fastest rate since the late 1990s. UK production is below US and Eurozone levels, but growth has also slowed in other developed countries. Activity in China fell to a contraction this month.

After closure, vacancies skyrocket as employers hire them. Unemployment Chart

Employers bustling to hire workers amid widespread labor shortages since the lockdown helped bring the number of workers in UK company salaries back to pre-epidemic levels in August. Vacancies soared to more than 1 million for the first time since records began in 2001 as the UK comes out of lockdown and there is a shortage of truck drivers, warehouse workers and caregivers. Employed companies increased the number of company salaried employees from 241,000 to 29.1 million. However, the unemployment rate was 4.6%, 0.6 percentage points higher than before the pandemic.

Reduced retail sales due to supply disruption

Retail sales in the UK fell unexpectedly in August as supply chain disruptions took a toll on spending, and after epidemic restrictions eased, households switched from grocery shopping in supermarkets to pubs and restaurants. Retail sales declined 0.9% in August after declining 2.8% in July. Spending is above pre-pandemic levels, but city economists expect a 0.5% increase. Sales declined in a variety of categories, including sharp declines in food sales and department store sales. The UK’s largest retailers have warned that inventory levels are at their lowest since the 1980s due to worker shortages and supply chain disruptions.

Inflation increases the cost of government debt

UK government borrowing rose more than expected in August as higher-than-expected debt interest payments were driven by rising inflation. According to ONS, the deficit between spending and income fell to 20.5 billion in August from about 26 billion in the same month a year ago. However, gains from the recovery of tax revenues were offset by interest payments on government debt due to inflation. Urban economists expect borrowings to decline by about $15.6 billion. That’s because ministers are raising taxes on workers and cutting universal credit benefits, and Rishi Sunak prepares to plan spending in next month’s budget.

Economic recovery slows down, slowing it down.

The UK’s economic recovery almost stopped from the lockdown in July, despite the end of most epidemic restrictions. ONS said GDP grew 0.1% in July from a month earlier as sluggish retail sales and disruptions from the coronavirus delta strain and pandemic worker shortages restrained growth. Services sector activity recorded zero growth for the month, manufacturing remained largely flat, and rising costs and raw material shortages triggered a decline in construction. Growth associated with the return of music festivals and sports was offset by a sharp decline in high street spending and a decline in the legal sector associated with the end of stamp duty holidays.

House prices soar despite stamp duty hike

Average UK house prices hit an all-time high in August, despite annual inflation dropping to the lowest level in five months after stamp duty holidays in England and Northern Ireland partially ended. The average property price rose 0.7% to 262,954, surpassing the previous high of 261,642 recorded in May, according to the latest snapshot from Halifax, the UK’s largest mortgage lender. The stamp duty comes despite the holidays coming to an end. The tax reduction, which was applied to the first 500,000 people in real estate transactions, will be applied only to 250,000 people from July. In October, it will return to the pre-COVID-19 level of 125,000. In Scotland and Wales, the holidays are already over.

And another thing we learned this month: Millions still have layoffs ahead of planned closures.

As of the end of July, 1.6 million jobs were still receiving emergency wage assistance, according to the last official figures before the layoff plans ended on Thursday. The proportion of workers returning to work in July slowed, down from a peak of 5.1 million during the winter lockdown, but despite most epidemic restrictions lifted. Rishi Sunak believes record job vacancies will help laid-off workers find work. But business leaders and economists say this won’t be possible because of the mismatch between the sectors with the most workers on vacation and those with jobs. Layoffs are more concentrated in some sectors and places in the UK. More than half (51%) of all air passenger transport workers are still on unpaid leave, in stark contrast to the average of 5% across all industries.

