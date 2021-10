US immigration officers to target migrants for deportation more closely

September 30 (Reuters) – The US government will reduce the targets of immigration officials for arrests and deportations, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday, clearly departing from the hard-line approach taken by the government. then US President Donald Trump.

New guidelines released Thursday give officers more leeway to make case-by-case decisions, Mayorkas said, focusing primarily on those who pose a threat to national security or public safety and recent border franchisees.

Immigrants who have been in the United States for a long time, who are elderly or minors, or whose family members could be affected by the deportation could be spared by law enforcement, according to a memo released Thursday. Other mitigating factors considered could be the military service of the immigrant or an immediate family member or those who have been the victims of a crime, among other examples, the memo sent to US Immigration. and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection. (CBP) said. The new guidelines come into effect in 60 days.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has promised a more humanitarian approach to immigration than his Republican predecessor Trump. Under Trump, ICE agents were told that no immigrant would be exempt from the application of immigration laws, including low-level offenders and non-criminals, as well as people who are at United States for many years.

“It is estimated that there are more than 11 million undocumented or otherwise removable non-citizens in the United States,” including teachers, farm workers and people working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the rating. “We don’t have the resources to apprehend and demand the removal of everyone.”

The new guidelines do not include categories, but rather require officers to consider all of the circumstances as a means of prioritizing resources.

“In the field of public safety, very often in the past, guidelines have defined who is a threat to public safety by looking at the problem categorically, if you did X while you are a threat to public safety “Mayorkas said. This approach “could lead to ineffective and unfair results,” he said.

Previous interim guidelines from the Biden administration have asked ICE agents to focus on categories of immigrants considered security threats and those who entered the United States after November 1, 2020. A judge The federal government blocked those guidelines in August, siding with two Republican-led states – Texas and Louisiana – who had challenged them.

Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Kristina Cooke; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

