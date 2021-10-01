



Prominent human rights lawyers and experts are calling for swift action to outlaw so-called conversion therapy. It is said that so-called conversion therapy is insulting, harmful, and should not be tolerated in a civilized society.

The forum, chaired by Helena Kennedy QC, says that any act, including prayer, that seeks to oppress, heal or alter sexual orientation or gender identity should be criminalized. There should be no defense that the victim appears to have consented to.

People who seek conversion in the hope of treatment cannot obtain informed consent because they are unaware of the serious psychological damage they have been exposed to, a forum report released on Friday said.

Those who actively sought and agreed to these practices have since provided evidence of serious, long-term, negative psychological effects.

The government announced in May that it would propose a bill to ban conversion therapy, but said that it would proceed with consultations first. After promising to introduce a ban three years ago, some religious groups have come under pressure to exempt prayers on grounds of religious freedom.

The Forum Cooper report, named after human rights lawyer Jonathan Cooper, who died suddenly earlier this month, was signed by 18 senior lawyers, academics, lawmakers and civil society leaders.

It calls for a broad definition of conversion practice to avoid loopholes, and says it should include any practice that seeks to suppress, cure, or alter an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The report says: The definitions implemented must be broad enough to effectively capture all the forms these practices can take. Laws should not allow for potential loopholes for individuals and institutions to continue their conversion practices with modified goals or false pretexts.

They also say that exemptions from religious practices would weaken the ban. In an article published by The Guardian, Kennedy wrote: Governments are under pressure from some religious institutions to strictly limit such bans on the erroneous grounds that they undoubtedly interfere with religious freedom.

The report proposes legislation that criminalizes condemnation attempts to suppress or change a person’s identity, but permits prayers to help someone acknowledge themselves.

Criminalization is essential when dealing with human rights violations. Because it draws a clear line between what is acceptable and what will not be tolerated in a civilized society. The perpetrator must not suspect that if he continues to commit harmful acts, he will face full enforcement of the law.

The government must implement the law without delay, she added. We question why further consultation is necessary. Too many lives have already been affected by this form of abuse and countless others are still at risk.

According to government research, 7% of LGBT+ people have experienced some form of conversion. Activists say it can cause psychological damage and drive people to self-harm or suicide.

In a speech in Queens in May, the Boris Johnson administration said it would enact legislation banning coercive and hateful proselytism, but promised to uphold freedom of speech and freedom of religion. Some church and faith leaders say that politicians should not be allowed to dictate what people can and should not pray for.

However, Manchester manager David Walker said religious leaders should face prosecution if they do not comply with the ban. Activities leading to prosecution should include prayers to change someone’s sexual orientation, he told The Guardian in June.

LGBT+ human rights activists have warned that plans for government consultations before the bill is introduced to Congress will lead to dangerous delays.

Crispin Blunt, a Conservative party member, who is a member of the Forum on Global LGBT+ Rights and Conservative Party, said:

These recommendations can and must be implemented without delay. Because while we wait, countless lives are being affected. Because this means that the UK tries to modify everyone’s sexuality and gender identity and thinks it’s okay to do so.

A YouGov survey earlier this year found that nearly two-thirds of adults in the UK believe the practice of proselytism should be banned. The Royal College of Psychiatrists supports the ban, saying the practice of conversion is unacceptable and harmful.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/01/human-rights-lawyers-call-on-uk-government-to-ban-conversion-therapy

