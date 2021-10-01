UK Health Security Agency launched





This is because the UK is just days away from sequencing its millionth COVID-19 whole genome, which means the UK has the second-largest number of sequences in the world. The agency builds on the legacy of the UK Public Health, NHS Test and Trace and Joint Biosecurity Center to help keep the country safe.

UKHSA will operate as an integral part of public health systems and national security infrastructure, leveraging state-of-the-art technology and breakthrough capabilities in data analysis and genomic surveillance to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) and future threats to the region. , domestically and globally.

The UKHSA’s immediate priority is to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The UKHSA will play an important role in the development of effective vaccines against new and novel variants. In the long term, the UKHSA will build on the infrastructure developed for COVID-19 to address and prevent other communicable diseases and external health threats. This work focuses on the life sciences and includes strengthening relationships with academia, research institutions, and industry that have developed and grown through the epidemic.

The pandemic has exposed extreme inequality in our society and addressing it is a key part of the UKHSA’s mission. Throughout its work, the UKHSA will work to understand and influence the wide range of factors that determine health outcomes to reduce the impact on those most disadvantaged in our society.

UKHSA CEO Jenny Harries said:

I am very proud to take on the challenge of leading the UKHSA and protecting the country, drawing on the experiences and lessons learned in public health protection over the past decade.

UKHSA combines the world’s best scientists, clinicians and operational expertise with advanced technology and data science to drive health protection locally, nationally and globally.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

The UK Health Security Agency will play an important role in protecting the public and ensuring that we are prepared for health threats and future epidemics.

Led by Dr Jenny Harries, the UKHSA team will help control COVID-19 through world-leading analysis and genomic testing of strains, supporting the development of new vaccines and building the UK’s existing public health expertise base. to protect us from new threats

As the UK prepares for its millionth genome sequencing, the UKHSA will play an important role in maintaining the UK’s position as a global leader in whole genome sequencing (WGS). New strains may pose the most serious risk to recovering from a global pandemic. The New Variant Assessment Platform (NVAP) within the UKHSA can support COVID-19 response in other countries, enhance global health security and protect people at home and abroad with UK’s unique sequencing and variant assessment capabilities.

