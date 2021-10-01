The United States will stop deporting immigrants just because they are undocumented





U.S. immigration and customs officers raid as part of Operation Cross Check in Sherman, Texas on June 20, 2019.

Charles Roseau | US Immigration and Customs Enforcement | Reuters

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday that immigration officials can no longer detain and deport people from the United States just because they are undocumented.

In a note to officials at immigration and border agencies, Mayorkas presented new guidelines that ask immigration and customs officials to focus on the arrest and deportation of immigrants who pose a threat to both for national and border security, as well as for public security.

This includes those suspected of terrorism or espionage, those who have committed serious crimes, and migrants who illegally crossed the US-Mexico border after November 1, 2020.

The guidelines require a case-by-case assessment of individuals to determine whether they fall within these priority categories, according to a press release from Homeland Security.

ICE agents will no longer be allowed to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants who have long been “contributing members” of the American community, including religious leaders, farm workers and frontline health workers. The new guidelines also prohibit officers from detaining immigrants whose status is revealed by “unscrupulous employers”, as long as they do not commit a major crime.

The new guidelines come into effect on November 29.

“We are guided by knowing that there are individuals in our country who have been here for generations and who have contributed to the well-being of our country,” Mayorkas said in the note.

“As we strive to provide them with a path to status, we will not work in conflict spending resources seeking to eliminate those who do not pose a threat and, in fact, make our nation stronger,” he continued.

The new guidelines mark a shift in U.S. immigration policy that could spare many undocumented immigrants who risked deportation under the Trump administration, which allowed for the arrest of anyone residing illegally in the country.

About 11 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States, according to the memo.

While President Joe Biden has pledged to fight for a path to citizenship, efforts to establish a process of legalization have encountered many obstacles in Congress this year. A proposal by Democratic lawmakers to include a citizenship track in their finance bill was rejected by the Senate parliamentarian last week.

The Biden administration is also facing severe criticism for its response to migration at the US-Mexico border. Democratic lawmakers and immigration advocates have condemned the administration’s use of Title 42, a Trump-era public health policy that expels migrants without giving them the opportunity to seek asylum. Unaccompanied children are exempt.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruled in August that Title 42 will remain in place until it determines there is no longer a danger of Covid-19 crossing the border into the United States.

