Native Amazon Singer and Holy Cacao British Festival, Wild in a Different Way | festival





A leader of the Huni Kuin tribe from the Brazilian Amazon talks about indigenous culture on the stage of a Yurt in rural Berkshire.

In 2000, Ninawa Pai Da Mata decided to move the village into the jungle of Acre State to protect and revive traditional life.

We should move away from Western-bred alcohol, foreign music, and re-embracing our own culture and spirituality and listening to the wisdom of nature, he says.

Campfire session at the festival. Photo: Jess Lowe Tanner

Today his town of Nuovo Futura (New Future) is thriving, but the battle to save the native land and culture continues. He says Ninawa is here to talk about the need to protect nature and indigenous way of life and share the traditions of the people.

In a fitting speech at Medicine, a new festival held last month on the estate of Wasing outside Reading, the proceeds are used to support indigenous tribes. Medicine may not be the festival’s most glamorous name, but the idea is that it provides medicine and a platform for cultural exchange to attendees in the form of a deep dive into nature, community, wellness and music.

Josh Dugdale, who started the festival with friend Ben Christie, says everyone has been through it. We really wanted to go ahead. People need this to be outside, connected, and fun, but in a softer way than some festivals.

The festival features fire circles for yoga and breathing, storytelling and singing, and a lake for swimming. Photo: Samuel George

According to the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), after the disaster of 2020, Covid-19 hit the festival once again in 2021, with more than 50% of more than 5,000 events canceled. Boomtown and BST Hyde Park were among the casualties, others having Glastonbury turned into a campground and Shambala running a small weekend.

There’s a growing interest in events that don’t just cheer, but do positive things for people and the planet.Josh Dugdale, Medicine festival

However, medicine seems to have capitalized on the growing demand for more healing-type events that do not focus on hedonism (non-alcoholic) and are otherwise frenzied. Now in its eighth year, Into the Wild is running a smaller than usual festival in Sussex and introducing smaller monthly Wild Weekends focused on connecting with nature. A larger eco-festival focused on supporting biodiversity and wildlife is planned for next year, with the proceeds funding environmental projects. Other holistic festivals like Balance (running 12-14 November in London) and the new Wellnergy in Oxfordshire, postponed to next year, focus on wellness and fitness activities.

Dugdale believes there is a growing interest in alternative events that do something positive for people and the planet, not just big cheers.

On the estate of Wasing, an organic farm run by a single family for seven generations, Medicine has a swimming lake and a walled garden where you can receive treatments from massages to acupuncture. There are many yoga and breathing fire circles for storytelling and singing that reach through woodland tracks and colorful family areas.

It’s non-alcoholic (the bar serves plant-based cocktails and beers), but it doesn’t lack the usual festive getaway. Photo: Jess Lowe Tanner

I wander through the woodlands and take part in a forest bath that ends under an ancient yew tree. I am often drawn to Riminal Lake tents. Highlights include Bruce Parry talking about his tribal travels and community life, treating herbs at Seed Sistas, and environmentalist Satish Kumar talking about the importance of soil health.

Without sounding too serious, the festival asks how we can be medicine in times of environmental and social chaos. Dugdale says: Intercultural exchange: We share insights into the wisdom of our ancestors at home and abroad, with modern solutions that we can all help.

And non-alcoholic (a bar serving botanical cocktails and beers) doesn’t lack the usual festive getaway. Dugdale used to run Glade, a trance festival here and there. There were plenty of parties until early hours. Soul Mate speed dating is one of the funniest festival sessions I’ve been to.

Singer-songwriter Nick Mulvey. Photo: Samuel George

From Mercury Award-winning Nick Mulvey and folk singer Sam Lee to DJ Gaudi’s dubbed/electronica set, the wooded-inspired main stage musical highlights range. One of the standout moments is a traditional cacao ceremony for 500 people (a sacred drink of a South American tribe) followed by Huni Quin performing on stage with a traditional jungle song.

It may be a joy to be able to attend an event like this after the pandemic chaos, but the atmosphere is a celebration.

Like a European festival, as I set up my tent, I hear a woman talking to her friend. Danced all night and was very friendly but no one wasted!

After 3 days of partying in the fields, I felt better than when I left and arrived happily, stimulated by stories and workshops, nourished by enchanting surroundings and dancing under the stars. .

Madison runs from 18 to 21 August 2022. Tickets are currently on sale at Medicinefestival.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2021/oct/01/indigenous-amazon-singers-and-sacred-cacao-the-uk-festival-thats-wild-in-a-different-way The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos