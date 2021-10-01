World’s longest subsea power cable linking UK and Norwegian hydroelectric power plants





The National Grid says the 450-mile-long subsea power cable linking the UK and Norway will go into commercial operation, allowing the two countries to share renewable energy.

The water flowing from the mountains to the fjords and the water used by Norway’s hydroelectric power plants will power British homes as the world’s longest interconnector connects the two countries’ grids.

The cable also allows the turbines to produce high levels of electricity in windy conditions, but exports excess UK wind power to Norway to power homes there when demand is low.

This means that the Norwegian grid can effectively store energy by conserving water in the Scandinavian country’s vast Blasjo reservoir. This reservoir is used to supply hydroelectric power plants.

The €1.6 billion (1.4 billion) North Sea Link, a joint venture between National Grid and Norwegian system operator Statnett, will help reduce the burning of fossil fuels for Britain’s electricity.

The National Grid says it will help reduce carbon emissions by 23 million tonnes by 2030.

The 6 inch (15 cm) wide cable linking Blyth in Northumberland with the Norwegian town of Kvilldal in western Norway starts with capacities up to 700 megawatts (MW) and spans three links. It will gradually increase to a full capacity of 1,400 MW. month period.

The National Grid says it will provide clean electricity to power 1.4 million homes at full capacity.

UK Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said: In preparation for the UN Cop26 summit, this pioneering partnership achieves its net zero ambitions and demonstrates firsthand how important international cooperation is in delivering clean and renewable energy. give. It provides energy to millions of UK homes.

Cordi OHara, president of National Grid Ventures, said the North Sea Link is a truly remarkable feat of engineering.

To do this we had to cross mountains and fjords and the North Sea.

But as we would expect from Cop26, North Sea Link is also a good example of two countries working together to maximize renewable energy resources for mutual benefit.

Water stored in the vast Blasjo Reservoir powers a Norwegian power plant (Emily Beament/PA)

In Kvilldal, on the edge of a peaceful lake, a substation was built to transmit cheap electricity generated by hydroelectric power plants deep in the Norwegian hills to England.

Cables from the converter station to the Norwegian grid next to the hydroelectric power plant are run through lakes and tunnels and run through hills to the nearby fjords and the North Sea.

Subsea cables deliver renewable power to other conversion stations in Blyth to enter the UK grid.

The six-year project is also the fifth interconnector on the National Grid, connecting Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

The company says that by 2030, 90% of the electricity imported through interconnects will come from zero carbon.

