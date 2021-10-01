Fisker to open Magic Works UK engineering base





US electric vehicle startup Fisker plans to open an engineering center in the UK, led by former Aston Martin executive David King.

Called Fisker Magic Works, the company will be working on a small, rapid development vehicle program and a special version of the Fisker model, with a briefing similar to the previous work in which Kings was responsible for Aston Martin special operations.

Henrik Fisker, Fisker CEO and Chairman, said, “We are committed to driving innovation and driving radical new ideas in the global automotive market by providing four unique vehicle lines by 2025.

Fisker Magic Works offers you the opportunity to create sustainable and fantastic vehicles beyond the limits of traditional industrial sectors. The recruitment of David King further strengthens our engineering and creative expertise and Ive already assigned him two exciting projects that will showcase our capabilities in highly specialized materials and technologies designed specifically for green car enthusiasts.

David King said: This is a very exciting opportunity to create a new engineering center dedicated to bringing amazing ideas to life. Having a career in vehicles with high-displacement gasoline engines, I enjoy the design and engineering freedom that electrification provides.

Fisker will launch its first car, the Fisker Ocean, at the LA Auto Show next month. The five-door all-electric model is built with sustainability in mind and comes with a vegan interior option and solar panels on the roof. Pricing in the US starts at $37,499 before taxes, excluding EV subsidies, and Fisker claims a range of up to 350 miles.

Ocean’s UK sales will begin in 2023, initially through an all-inclusive subscription service through financial provider Onto. Fisker has also confirmed that the brand’s first UK Experience Center will open in London.

