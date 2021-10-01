From baby seals in Pembrokeshire to sika deer in Dorset





gray fur seal

Pembrokeshire

There are few sheer cutenesses that surpass a gray seal pup with a glossy grey-white coat and big black eyes. They are born along the Pembrokeshire coast from August to December. The female retreats to a secluded beach. Here, the pups live the first three weeks of life until they molt and develop adult waterproof hides. Viewed from the coastal path at National Trusts Marloes Deer Park at the southern tip of St. Bryce Bay, boat trips with commercial operators are available around Ramsey Island at the northern tip of the bay. There is. falconboats.co.uk

red deer

Peak District National Park

The Red Deer’s Path is one of the UK’s best-known autumn wildlife sights and can be observed in dozens of places from Exmoor to the Isle of Arran on Scotland’s west coast. For some really cool places, visit Big Moor, just outside the town of Curbar in the Peak District National Park. Here, deer and doe gather in a gigantic natural amphitheater to show off their wares. In fact, the ruts are more poised than the physical ones and seldom exchange blows, but there is always tension in the air. It usually lasts from mid-September to mid-October. Visit-East-Moore.org.uk

pink-footed goose

RSPB Snettisham, Norfolk

Said to sound like the horn of 1,000 bicycles in Tiananmen Square or rush hour, the pink-footed geese are discordant beasts. In October and November, geese leave their breeding grounds in the Arctic and migrate to the temperate coasts of England. Up to 50,000 birds can winter in the wash. They eat beets and potatoes during the day, and spend the night resting on the tidal flats. foreshore. Geese are early risers, so get up before sunrise to catch them on your way to breakfast. RSPB Snettisham operates guided walks. rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-az/snettisham/

red squirrel

Brownsea Island, Dorset

In just 10 minutes by boat, you can travel from Sandbanks, home to some of the world’s most expensive real estate, to the serene Brownsea Islands in Full Harbor. In the fall, the ground is covered with fallen leaves and here and there you can see the most famous red squirrels crawling through tree canopies or galloping through the forest floor as they bury seasonal hazelnuts and sweet chestnuts. nationaltrust.org.uk/brownsea-island

Seals on Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire Coast (Photo: Matthew Williams-Ellis/Getty)Avocets

EXE Estuary, Devon

These colorful black-and-white birds weren’t in England for many years until the early ’50s, but slowly recolonized much of their former range. They winter in Exe, taking advantage of the southwest’s mild climate and vast tidal flats. This tidal flat provides a banquet for them and 20,000 other snipes and wild birds. They use unusual, inverted bills to make scythes for invertebrates in shallow water. RSPB’s Birdwatching Avocet Cruises begins in early November.www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/events-dates-and-inspiration/events

crane

Somerset, Level

Cranes once lived in wetland landscapes that were common throughout England, but have largely disappeared as the land was drained and modified for agriculture. Now the marshes and cranes are all back, and nowhere is more evident than in the wild waters of Somerset Levels. A tall and graceful bird, the crane looks like an echo of what prehistoric England looked like. In the fall, Aller Moors (near the small town of Langport) flock to their favorite spot. Catch a fly to the feeding area in the early morning or late afternoon. Greatcraneproject.org.uk

jumping salmon

Tummel, Shingle Islands Reserve, Perthshire

Atlantic salmon are best known for their epic migrations, where they migrate from the open ocean to rivers, then reproduce and die. While traveling upstream, they must cross waterfalls and dams and can jump more than 2m (3m is said to be a record) to reach the same area where they spawned. October and November are the best months, and wet weather after dry weather provides perfect conditions for salmon back. wildtrust.org/where_to_see_salmon

wetland harrier

Hickling Broad, Norfolk

The Marsh Harrier breeds around Hickling Broad in the spring and summer, but as the sun sets in the fall and winter, many animals can be found at the small local Stubb Mill just below the Norfolk Wildlife Trust visitor center. They gather every night. . If you wake up an hour before sunset, you have a good chance to see some of these wonderful raptors and, if you’re lucky, the common cranes and hens Harriers. At the end of the year, up to 80 more birds could be seen. norfolkwildlifetrust.org.uk/wildlife-in-norfolk/nature-reserves/reserves/hickling-broad-and-marshes

Pink-footed geese (Anser brachyrynchus) on a cut sugar beet field in North Norfolk, North Norfolk

pants island

Despite their distinctive orange-red legs and beaks, and high-pitched babbling, choughs are arguably members of the crow family. It is found only on the coast and is rare in England, where most of the population is scattered throughout Wales. A rugged, roadless island at the tip of the Lynn Peninsula, which has been a pilgrim outpost since the 6th century, Bardsey is one of their fortresses, and after breeding can perform aerobatics in large flocks in the fall and winter. A flight display simply for fun. Day trips to the island must be booked in advance and are weather dependent. bardseyboattrips.com

short eared owl

Wicken Penn, Cambridgeshire

The short-eared owl is the strangest of the five species found in England because it hunts mainly during the day. They have distinctive, stiff wings and are most likely to be seen patrolling wild grasslands in search of vole and other prey. Cooler autumn and winter temperatures at Wicken Fen attract birds from Scandinavia and Eastern Europe. There are plenty of other wildlife to watch out for in this slowly reviving landscape, including the Konik pony, which has been domesticated to look like an extinct wild tarpaulin. nationaltrust.org.uk/wicken-fen-nature-reserve/features/wildlife-to-lookout-for-this-autumn

golden eagle

Harris Island, Outer Hebrides

In Harris, you can see golden eagles all year round. But with birds, why wait for such a spectacle? Harris and Lewis together have the highest goldie density in the UK, and the trail at Bowglass (or Bhoga Glas), which runs down the ridge of Mullach a Ruisg, has been described as one of the best places to see them in Europe. Ride the air currents flowing up the ridge or watch the birds fall into the hare’s unfortunate prey in general. Glen Meavaig also has a golden eagle lookout. www.visituterhebrides.co.uk/see-and-do/north-harris-eagle-observatory-p530121

wild boar

Dean’s Forest, Gloucestershire

A large, hairy pig the size of a Shetland pony may look amazing, but a wild boar is no harm. They often lie in long ferns during the day, and the first thing they notice of their existence is the grunts and galloping of their hooves. In fact, as summer ferns begin to wither, you are more likely to actually see ferns. Check for areas of grass that appear to have been overturned by industrial rotators, even if they are not face-to-face. Forestryengland.uk/article/wild-boar-the-forest-dean

barnacle goose

Calaverok, Dumfries

Like Snettisham’s pink-footed geese, this is October’s sheer number of wildlife sightings. About 40,000 barnacle geese descend at the Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust center in Caerlaverock on the Scottish side of Solway Firth. Spend the winter here. The sight of hundreds of geese flying overhead is a reminder that there is still some wildness left in our increasingly developing world. Spend the night at Caerlaverocks Farmhouse for a fully immersive experience. wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/caerlaverock

Fly agaric and other mushrooms

Krum, Worcestershire

If spring is the season for wildflowers, autumn is the best season for fungal blooms of the year. The National Trusts Croome estate boasts that it hosts a variety of mushrooms, from the colorful and menacing (and highly toxic) fly agar, sometimes called a toad, but like other mushrooms, the fruiting bodies of the fungus have odd shelf shapes. . Rescue of chickens in the forest. Look for fly mites near birch trees. But if you’re lucky, you’ll find that almost anything is possible. Nationaltrust.org.uk/croome/features/fungi-at-croome

ultimate new table

Coombeshead Farm, Devon

When you think of a new table, you can imagine common garden birds like the blue and the big tit, so at Coombeshead Farm in North Devon, prepare something else. Ravens and Ravens fight over butcher shop on a new table the size of King Arthur’s round table. The farm, which became a farmer and environmentalist Derek Gow is slowly making it wild again, has captive beavers and hexos bred to resemble extinct wild European cattle or oroks. Stay in a shepherd’s hut or pitch a tent. rewildingcoombeshead.co.uk

dolphin

Chanonry Point, Moray Perth

Dolphin and whale watching tends to be a summer activity in the UK, but dolphins are present year-round at Chanonry Point on Black Island in northeast Scotland. The estuary here is only 1km wide, and at high tide, fish-chasing dolphins rush into the narrow waterway and approach within 20m from the shore. The location is popular and it’s a good idea to park your car in nearby Fortrose or Rosemarkie and walk to the branch from there. moraydolphins.co.uk

Red Squirrel on Brownsea Island (Photo: Tom Meaker / Getty) Birds of prey

Gore

Autumn is a great time to see a variety of migratory raptor species in South Wales’ Gower Peninsula. Ospreys stop on their way south to West Africa’s warm climate, and Hen harriers, one of Britain’s rarest raptors, leave their wasteland breeding grounds to spend the winter here. Inhabited by peregrine falcons, kestrels and sparrows. A good place to start is Vile, a National Trust farm overlooking Rhossili Bay that is managed for wildlife and has good populations of starlings and larks. gowerwildlifewalks.com

red kite

Bwlch Nant yr Arian, Mid Wales

There are many red kite feeding stations across the UK these days, but Nant yr Arian’s plantation forestry and old lead mining sites are among the most spectacular. Meat and bones from the butcher’s are deposited daily by the lake near the visitor center, and kites are as numerous as modern pterosaurs. This large, red-feathered raptor is one of Britain’s greatest wildlife conservation success stories, and was nearly on the verge of extinction just half a century ago. The number tends to increase with shorter days. naturalresources.wales/bwlchnantyrarian

sika deer

RSPB Arne, Dorset

Deer that whistle? That’s right. Our red, non-native close relative, the sika deer, originally from East Asia, makes a truly eerie whistle during the rutted fall. Listen for a sound more like a door slowly opening from a rusty hinge where a deer announces its fertility to the female and warns the other males to step away. Located in Pool Harbor in the natural beauty of Dorset, Arne is also famous for home to all six species of British reptiles, so watch out for snakes and lizards while looking for deer. rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-az/arne

snipe and wild bird

Wildlife Spear, Belfast

Just arriving from Belfast City Airport and overlooking Belfast Lough, RSPBs Window on Wildlife is a secret natural haven in the heart of Northern Ireland’s capital. The star species is the black-tailed porcupine, which flocks to carefully managed lagoon sanctuaries in the fall and spring. The many other snipes that flock here for the winter, including snipes, snipes, burrowers, and ducks like turquoise and wigans make for a spectacular sight. rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-az/belfasts-window-on-wildlife/

