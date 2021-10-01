Apple and Disney among companies supporting groups against US climate law | American political lobbying





Some of the largest companies in the Americas, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Disney, are supporting business groups that are fighting historic climate legislation, despite their own promises to tackle the climate crisis, according to a new analysis.

A group of pressure groups and business organizations have rallied to oppose the Democrats’ $ 3.5 billion budget bill, which contains unprecedented measures to reduce greenhouse gases. tight. The reconciliation bill has been called the most important climate action in our country’s history by Chuck Schumer, the Democratic leader in the US Senate.

Most major US companies have expressed concern about the climate crisis or announced their own greenhouse gas reduction targets. Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, said the climate crisis is the biggest threat to our planet and the company he founded, Amazon, has pledged companies to cut back. net zero emissions by 2040. Microsoft has promised to be carbon negative within a decade, and Disney aims to use only renewable electricity within the same time frame.

But these leading companies, and others, are actively supporting or leading the lobby groups trying to overthrow the bill that carries the weight of Joe Bidens’ ambitions to tackle the climate crisis, threatening one of the latest major legislative efforts that will help decide whether parts of the world are plunging into a new, barely livable climate state.

Big corporations love to tell us how determined they are to tackle the climate crisis and build a sustainable future, but behind closed doors they’re funding the very industry trade groups that are fighting tooth and nail to stop the biggest climate change bill, said Kyle Herrig, chairman of the Accountable.US watch group, which compiled the analysis.

None of the companies contacted by the Guardian would reprimand the stance of the lobby groups they are part of, and none have said they will revise their ties with these groups.

Hiding behind these shady groups not only puts our environment at risk, it seriously endangers the names and reputations of these companies, Herrig said.

The United States Chamber of Commerce is committed to doing everything in its power to prevent this tax-raising, job-killing reconciliation bill from becoming law. The boards of major corporate lobbyists include executives from companies like Microsoft, Intuit, United Airlines and Deloitte, all of whom have expressed concern about climate change. Deloitte even includes education about the climate crisis to employees in its staff training and has made various promises to reduce emissions.

Another group, the Business Roundtable, has expressed deep concern about the passage of the bill, in large part because it increases taxes for the rich. The organization is made up of business leaders, including Apples Tim Cook, who has called on governments and businesses to take stronger action on the climate emergency. Other members include Andy Jassy, ​​chief executive of Amazon, Sundar Pichai, who heads Google’s parent company Alphabet, and Darren Woods, chief executive of oil giant Exxon.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade group that includes Bayer and AstraZeneca among its members, ran advertisements attacking the bill. The Rate Coalition, another lobby group that counts Disney, FedEx and Verizon as members, is also planning an advertising blitz to help remove the legislation while the National Association of Manufacturers backed by Johnson & Johnson, Dow and Goodyear said it was trying to reverse the bill in every way imaginable.

This blitz threatens legislation that already faces a perilous path through Congress, with the president needing every Democrat in the Senate to vote for the package to pass. Joe Manchin, the centrist Democrat in West Virginia who is one of the biggest recipients of donations from the fossil fuel industry, said the climate section of the bill made no sense and demanded that grants for coal, oil and gas remain in place. Republicans universally oppose the bill.

If enacted, the bill would establish a system to phase out emissions from the U.S. electricity system, provide payments to support carbon-free nuclear power, and support the adoption of electric vehicles.

As the first major attempt at climate legislation in more than a decade, the bill comes at a time when scientists are warning the world is quickly running out of time to avert catastrophic climate change. Failure of the legislation would not only hurt Biden politically, it would also likely hamper attempts to get other countries to take more drastic action in the crucial upcoming UN climate talks in Scotland.

It’s a historic chance to end fossil fuel subsidies and invest in a liveable future, said Lukas Ross, Friends of the Earth climate program manager. We cannot waste this opportunity to pass meaningful climate legislation because there may not be another.

