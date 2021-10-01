US consumer spending is exceeding expectations; inflation still hot





People wearing face masks shop in Macy’s Herald Square in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the Manhattan neighborhood of New York, New York, United States on December 26 2020. REUTERS / Jeenah Moon

Consumer spending increases 0.8% in August Income increases 0.2%; savings rates fall to 9.4% Core PCE price index gains 0.3%; up 3.6% year on year

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1 (Reuters) – US consumer spending rose more than expected in August, but consumption was weaker than initially thought the previous month, keeping expectations of a slowdown intact economic growth in the third quarter amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Friday’s Commerce Department report also showed inflation remained high in August, although price pressures likely peaked. The Federal Reserve last week raised its inflation projections for this year and said it would likely start cutting monthly bond purchases as early as November.

“Inflation is still hot but it’s not scorching any more, and it probably won’t escalate unless consumers again clear store shelves like they did when the economy reopened. early summer, ”said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist. at FWDBONDS in New York.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, rebounded 0.8% in August. Data for July has been revised down to show spending slipping 0.1% instead of gaining 0.3% as previously reported.

Consumption was boosted by a 1.2% increase in purchases of goods, reflecting higher spending on food and household items as well as leisure items, which offset lower spending on motor vehicles.

A global semiconductor shortage is reducing auto production, hurting sales. Spending on goods fell 2.1% in July. Spending on services rose 0.6% in August, supported by housing, utilities and health care. This followed a 1.1% increase in July.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted a 0.6% increase in consumer spending in August. Inflation continued its upward trend in August. The personal consumption expenditure price index (PCE), excluding the volatile components of food and energy, rose 0.3% after increasing by the same margin in July.

In the 12 months to August, the so-called core PCE price index rose 3.6%, matching July’s gain.

The core PCE price index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure for its flexible target of 2%. The Fed last week raised its core PCE inflation projection for this year to 3.7% from 3.0% in June. The central bank has signaled that interest rate hikes could follow faster than expected.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday he expected some relief from high inflation in the coming months.

US stocks opened higher. The dollar fell against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.

SLOWING GROWTH

Although spending is shifting back to goods services, the surge in coronavirus cases in the summer, driven by the Delta variant, has reduced demand for air travel and hotel accommodation as well as sales in restaurants and hotels. bars. Services represent the bulk of consumer spending.

Adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.4% in August. So-called real consumer spending fell 0.5% in July, revised down from the previously reported 0.1% drop.

This matches expectations of a strong moderation in consumer spending in the third quarter after increasing at a robust annualized rate of 12.0% in the April to June quarter, which accounts for a large part of the growth pace of 6.7% of the economy.

The level of gross domestic product is now above its peak in the fourth quarter of 2019. Growth estimates for the third quarter are below a rate of 5.0%.

Overall, the economy remains supported by record corporate profits. Households accumulated at least $ 2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic. Growth is expected to accelerate in the fourth quarter, in part due to inventory build-up.

Consumer spending is expected to pick up strength for the remainder of the year. Infections are on the decline, which is already leading to increased demand for travel and other high contact services.

Personal income rose 0.1% in August after increasing 1.1% in July. An increase in government child tax credit payments was offset by a decrease in unemployment insurance checks linked to the pandemic.

Wages continued to rise as businesses vie for scarce workers, rising 0.5% in August. Income available to households after accounting for inflation edged up 0.1%.

The savings rate fell to a still high level of 9.4% from 10.1% in July.

“Households still have a long way to go given rising jobs and wages, soaring net worth and massive excess savings,” said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto. “However, rising prices are eating away at purchasing power, exacerbating the continued lack of supply.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

