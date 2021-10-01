Spray, Alert, Defense Lessons: British Women Armed After Murder | women’s news





London, UK Nadia Mohammad has been busy at work. Sabina Nessa, 28, a teacher, has died while walking to see a friend in a park in South London.

I felt shock and disbelief. That person could be me or any of us, Mohammad, 24, a dental nurse in the UK capital, told Al Jazeera.

I’ve come to realize that I don’t want to be left defenseless in the face of danger. I want to feel the power to counterattack. Even if we have no idea how we will react in such a situation, I want to train my reflexes so that I can defend myself.

The death of Nessas on 17 September heightened fear among British women six months after Sarah Everard was murdered.

This week, the court heard that Nessa and the suspect in her murder did not know each other. The murderer, Everard, who was a police officer at the time of the attack, did not know the victim. He was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

As concerns about women’s safety grow and the public’s trust in the police declines, some are tackling the problem on their own.

I was planning on restarting the martial arts anyway, but what happened to Sabina made me rejoin now, Mohammad said.

I especially like grappling with a lot of work related to the floor and defense.

I believe that martial arts training should be a government-funded business for people from certain socioeconomic backgrounds who cannot afford to pay for private education. I’m glad I could pay my bills, but not everyone is in this position.

But she also knows that masturbation isn’t the only solution.

It’s definitely systematic. We should always feel like we are defending. We need to be able to walk and feel safe. But when will we get to that stage? said Mohammad.

I think I’m stuck in a vicious cycle that keeps repeating itself. And this is the problem to be solved. Words are meaningless. We need action.

Elementary school teacher Sabina Nessa died on the evening of 17 September while walking in a London park. [File: Metropolitan Police/AP]

Those guys are killing us

After Everards’ murder, the government launched Project Vigilant, a pilot plan critical of plans to protect women as secret police in nightclubs.

Jamie Klingler, co-founder of the Reclaim This Streets campaign group, said neither the right to self-defense nor government initiatives can make women safer.

Men must stop raping and killing us. Kickboxing won’t change that. Klingler said it’s about stopping the cause of violence, not about arming it anymore.

She said that the heart-shaped rape alarm handed out at the Sabinas rally wasn’t the answer either.

You give me a cute cute alarm and ask me to wait for a knight in shiny armor to save me. You’re missing the point and it’s not protection. You are asking someone else to help you. The real protection is reforming the criminal justice system. Shifting the responsibility of women being murdered to women takes away the responsibility of the police and the fact that the men in the police are killing us.

She accused the government of not consulting with groups that aim to combat violence against women and girls, and called for funding for groups that educate people about sexual consent.

Women are fundamentally unsafe on the streets

Laila Hussein*, 35, told Al Jazeera that she had been attacked a week before Nessas was murdered and was shocked that she was the same skin color as mine, so she called the police and moved faster.

I honestly didn’t think she was brown. And when I realized she was brown, I thought. When they hear about Muslim women being murdered, they are often killed by someone they know.

I have never heard of a brunette Muslim woman being murdered in England by a stranger, nor have I ever thought of falling into the dangerous category of a slender, white blonde.

Nevertheless, this clear realization did not force her to raise her arms and carry pepper spray.

Fear will come to your face as you walk around holding the spray ready to pull the trigger in one hand. I don’t want to walk around in fear with this permanent reminder that women are fundamentally unsafe on the streets.

So far this year, at least 109 women in the UK have been killed by men or men are the main suspects, according to Counting Dead Women, a group that tracks the murder of women in the UK. [File: Justin Tallis/AFP]

It’s not safe to walk anywhere

Different people reacted differently.

London journalist Marianne Lehnis bought an alarm and pepper spray when she heard of Nessas’ death.

The 33-year-old said the lockdown created the conditions under which the ugly side of society could be exposed. This is a reality evidenced by increasing levels of domestic violence.

“I usually take an Uber when I get home late, but I was shocked to learn that Sabina was murdered at 8pm, which is not yet too late.” I realized that anything could happen at any time, and I prepared to the best of my ability. So this was the catalyst to get the spray and alarm.

Portuguese daycare teacher Paulita Gaspar, who lives near the area where Everard was kidnapped, started carrying pepper spray with her after her disappearance. Now, after the murder of Nessas, she plans to ride her bike to work.

She told Al Jazeera: Sarah was a friend of a mother who brought her child to the nursery where I work, the very place where she disappeared. I passed that spot two hours before she died, and I take this walk every day.

Especially on this promenade, you can’t forget the dogs, search squads, and posters around you. No one walked that road, but I still had to go. Pepper spray makes me feel safer. Something happens and it’s better to have and not use than nothing.

I can’t believe this is happening again after Sarah Everard.

So far this year, at least 109 women have been killed by men, or men have been identified as prime suspects, according to groups tracking female killings so far.

Gaspar said there is no safe space. Where should we walk and where should we go? Should I be locked up at home? I don’t think it’s safe to walk anywhere, so I’m trying to ride my bike to work because of what happened to Sabina. Perhaps other women felt the same way.

The Everards case took hold of Britain after her disappearance on 3 March. [File: Metropolitan Police/AFP]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/10/1/uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

