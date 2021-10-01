Most deaths in the United States from police violence are not recorded in the main database – study





Officers from the New York Police Department stand outside an office building in downtown Manhattan in New York City on November 3, 2011. REUTERS / Lucas Jackson

Oct. 1 (Reuters) – More than half of all deaths in the United States involving police violence from 1980 to 2018 were not listed as such in the government’s main database, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Washington and published in The Lancet.

The United States’ National Vital Statistics System recorded police violence as having played a role in 13,700 deaths during this period, the study’s authors said. Looking at three non-government open source databases, they estimated the actual total to be around 30,800.

The databases they looked at were Fatal Encounters, Mapping Police Violence, and The Counted.

The burden of the deadly police violence is an urgent public health crisis in the United States, according to the study published Thursday in The Lancet, a leading British medical journal.

Police-caused deaths have a disproportionate impact on people of certain races and ethnicities, indicating systemic racism in the police service, he added.

Protests erupted last year in the United States over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, and other incidents in the during which the police killed black men and women.

“Proven public health intervention strategies are needed to address these systematic biases. State-level estimates allow appropriate targeting of these strategies to combat police violence and improve its reporting,” the study said. .

Report by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff

