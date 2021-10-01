What action is being taken to end violence against women in the UK? | Sarah Everard





After the sentence of Wayne Couzens, who used her powers as a former Metropolitan Police Department officer to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard, the government and the agency face tough questions about what they are doing to combat male violence. are doing woman.

What are the promised reforms and are they working?

Are street lights, pub secret police and CCTV safer?

Both the police and the government are accused of holding women accountable for their own safety and of setting up plasters on challenges across society. Anger surged at advice posted on the Metropolitan Police website on Friday that a terrified woman could step on a bus, and the pilot who puts a plainclothes officer into a bar to protect the published woman is bizarre and performative. It was ridiculed by activists for being

The government also announced a 25 million Safe Streets fund for better street lighting and measures like CCTV, and launched StreetSafe last month, which allows people to report areas they feel are unsafe. Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women coalition, added that this felt like the wrong response in the wrong tone.

heart and mind

The government has promised a nationwide communication campaign to end violence against women and girls, but details remain vague. Simon called for a well-funded, multi-year approach to deliver great results.

boots on the ground

On Thursday, the Met said 650 new officers will be deployed in busy public spaces, including where there is a lack of assurance that women and girls are safe. It has also promised to announce a new strategy to end violence against women and girls, but critics are asking why the strategy shouldn’t be implemented yet.

Sarah Crew, the police officer responsible for the rape, previously told The Guardian that many professional teams across England and Wales had been disbanded during the austerity period and demanded restoration.

Reviews and Strategies

In June, the government issued a long-awaited rape review report with an apology and promised $3.2 million to police pilots who focus on investigating suspects rather than accusers. Annual scorecards that measure key indicators. Victims have been promised that they will no longer be subject to digital strip searches, communicate better, and receive treatment.

Activists welcomed the apology, but said the action was not urgent and lacked funding.

In the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) strategy unveiled in July, the government promised to consider criminalizing public street bullying and banning the use of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) in cases of sexual harassment and abuse in higher education institutions. . Announcing the new chief of the National Police Agency to oversee the VAWG, he promised to review the management of the perpetrators. Shadows of Domestic Violence Minister Jess Phillips said there was much to welcome about the strategy, but added:

misogyny as a hate crime

Rep. Stella Chrissy has been at the forefront of efforts to treat misogyny as a hate crime. After the Everard murders broke out in March, the government said it would require the police to collect data on crimes suspected of hostility toward women starting this fall, which can be seen as a step toward criminalizing misogyny. Some activists have expressed doubts about the move and expressed concern that it may be unenforceable. Others said it brought useful research.

