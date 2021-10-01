India retaliates against UK by demanding quarantine for UK visitors





India said on Friday that visitors from the UK, regardless of their immunization status, must be quarantined after taking retaliatory measures after negotiations to reverse a similar move in the UK appeared to have stalled.

The UK government relaxed quarantine requirements for vaccinated visitors in more than a dozen countries last month. But the decision to exclude Indians who had been fully vaccinated with Covishield, the Indian version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine used by the UK, provoked a strong backlash in India and the government threatened retaliation.

For nearly two weeks, officials from both countries said they were in talks to address the discriminatory measures that Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. He said the UK was essentially unaware of the very vaccine that India had given 5 million doses at a time when Britain was struggling to push forward.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, New Delhi, told local media in India that the vaccine itself is not the problem. Rather, it claims that there is a problem with India’s vaccine-certified app, CoWIN, and said the developer of CoWIN and the British National Health Service are in talks to resolve the issue.

A senior government official in India said travelers coming from the UK should present a pre-flight PCR coronavirus test, be tested eight days after arrival, and remain in quarantine for ten days.

The official said the decision doesn’t mean the talks have failed, but that India is reciprocating as Britain’s measures take effect Monday. If Britain changes its measures, India will also change, officials said.

Indian government adviser Kanchan Gupta tweeted that Britain is tasting their drugs.

After much patience and explanation, he wrote, India reciprocated.

India, devastated by two coronaviruses, is currently curbing its worst spread. Concerns over the possibility of a third wave have diminished as daily cases and deaths fall to the lowest level in several months and countries increase immunizations.

Nearly 900 million vaccines have been administered, with around 900 million adults and about 240 million fully vaccinated in the country.

