German with no HGV experience asks to drive truck amid UK fuel crisis | supply chain crisis





Thousands of Germans living in the UK have sent letters from the government asking them to drive trucks to alleviate the UK’s fuel crisis.

They even recruited ambulance drivers to steer their trucks in one meter of bulk mail.

The recruitment drive aims to alleviate supply chain shortfalls in the UK and a shortage of petrol in the front yard.

The news comes as a government minister has warned motorists will have to wait in line for another week at gas stations, and more than a quarter (26%) of independently owned gas stations in the UK are still in dry condition, industry agencies said. I did.

Germans were automatically included in the mail because German driver’s licenses issued before 1997 included the right to drive small and medium trucks weighing up to 7.5 tonnes.

A spokesperson for the Department for Transport (DfT) explained that UK residents in Germany who exchanged their licenses for UK licenses would have transferred the elements to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) database. This means that when DVLA sent the letter, it was included in the HGV category, which also includes ambulance drivers.

DfT said: The letter was sent automatically to nearly one million people with truck licenses, including a limited number of automatically eligible international residents. Anyone who wants to drive professionally will need additional testing and training.

“We don’t want ambulance drivers to change jobs or take them away from life-saving missions,” the spokesperson said.

A 41-year-old German man who received a copy of the letter with his wife from his London home on Friday morning told The Independent: Salaries and conditions for HGV drivers have definitely improved, but ultimately I have decided to continue my role in an investment bank.

My wife has never driven a car bigger than a Volvo, so I’m going to turn down an interesting opportunity.

The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said on Friday that fuel conditions in their front yards are improving, but too slowly, and independent gasoline retailers are not getting enough fuel to meet demand, more than a week after the shortage was first reported.

Police Secretary Kit Malthouse said it could take a week or so for the situation to normalize.

He told the Radio 4s Today program: We still see strong demand in some parts of the country surrounding fuel.

My recent briefing is that things are stabilizing and seeing more front yards with more fuel supply and hopefully we can come back when supply and demand balance better over the next few days and weeks. to normal.

If the situation starts to get worse, obviously the Prime Minister and Energy Minister [Kwasi Kwarteng], the person responsible should review the situation.

One option is to have an army driver on standby and get specialized training on how to drive a fuel tanker.

According to the PRA, which accounts for two-thirds of the UK’s 8,380 front yards, on Friday less than half (47%) of them had both gasoline and diesel. On Thursday it was 52%.

Gordon Balmer, managing director of PRA, said: “The situation is similar to what it is now, but there are signs of improvement, but it is too slow.

Independent businesses are not getting enough fuel compared to other sectors such as supermarkets. We’ll keep lining up in the front yard until independents start receiving supplies frequently.

